13th Joseph Chung Scholarship Ceremony Recognizes Student Achievement and Legacy of Giving

Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primacorp Ventures' unwavering dedication to education and philanthropy has transformed countless lives, turning personal loss into a powerful force for good. As a visionary entrepreneur, community leader, philanthropist, and President of Primacrop Ventures, Dr. Chung has long believed in the power of education to break barriers and uplift communities. His generosity has provided hope and opportunity to students across Canada, ensuring that young minds can pursue their dreams regardless of financial constraints.

A cornerstone of The Chung Family’s philanthropic mission is the Joseph Chung Scholarship, a program he and his wife, Stephanie, established in memory of their late son. Joseph, who was on the autism spectrum and battled epilepsy, passed away at the age of 32. His life and challenges deeply moved Dr. Chung to create a lasting legacy that empowers students, not only financially but also by instilling a sense of purpose, service, and leadership among recipients.

This year, 257 students across Canada received over $600,000 in scholarships. These students are currently enrolled at post-secondary educational institutions such as the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, the University of Toronto, and Trinity University. The awards were presented on January 18 at Coastal Church in Vancouver and Light Presbyterian Church in Toronto, marking a milestone in the far-reaching impact of the Chung Family’s philanthropy.

“Education is more than just knowledge—it is the foundation of a better future,” Dr. Chung stated. “Through this scholarship, we are investing in the next generation of leaders who will make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

Watch the video of the highlights of the ceremony here.

The Honourable John Rustad, Leader of the British Columbia Conservative Party, spoke at the ceremony, reflecting on Joseph’s legacy: “The message to the students, I would say, is this—you never know exactly what God's purpose is as you go through life, as you go through the steps that you take. You are not sure why things happen, but over time it reveals the hand that is there. As you pinball through whatever path it is that you choose, always remember that at the core is love, is faith, is family, is community.” Dr. Todd Martin, Interim President of Trinity Western University, echoed this sentiment, stating, “This act beautifully reflects the vision of faith, education, and service working together to transform society.”

The ceremony featured testimonies from past recipients who shared how the scholarship not only eased financial burdens but also strengthened their faith and sense of community responsibility. Pastor Sam Chung, son of Dr. Peter Chung, underscored the scholarship’s profound meaning: “We hope that this scholarship will be more than just financial support... we hope it will remind you that there is always hope. No matter what challenges and struggles you face, never lose hope. Remember that God is actively working even when you don’t see it—He has a purpose and a plan for your life.”

At the event’s conclusion, Dr. Peter Chung shared his heartfelt motivation: “We had hoped for Joseph to receive a proper education and become a Christian leader despite his challenges. Now, we see that our dream is living on through these brilliant young minds.”

Beyond financial support, Dr. Chung’s mission through this scholarship is to inspire students to lead with compassion, serve with purpose, and transform their communities. The scholarship not only honours Joseph’s memory but also embodies Dr. Chung’s lifelong commitment to philanthropy, faith, and education—principles that continue to shape the lives of those who receive his support. At the heart of it all is Dr. Peter Chung, a man whose generosity and vision are transforming lives—one student at a time.

Primacorp Ventures Inc. is dedicated to supporting the community through consistent philanthropy efforts. With its four post-secondary colleges, Visual College of Art and Design, CDI College, Vancouver Career College, and Reeves College, Primacorp Ventures is Canada’s largest independent provider of private post-secondary education. Together with its business divisions in hospitality and healthcare, Primacorp Ventures focuses on changing lives through education, service, and care.

To learn more about the Coram Deo Foundation and Joseph Chung Scholarship, visit our website: https://coramdeofoundation.com/.

