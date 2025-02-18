Atsign Unveils First Invisible Cloud on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign today announced the successful creation of the first invisible cloud on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) using its proven NoPorts technology. NoPorts is Zero Trust by design, built on the atPlatform, ensuring unparalleled security and privacy.

What Makes it Invisible?

The Atsign cloud instance operates on a non-routable IP address (10.1918), making it inaccessible from the public internet. Furthermore, all inbound ports on the virtual machine are completely closed, preventing access even from Oracle employees. This creates an "invisible" cloud, shielded from external and internal scans and attacks.

NoPorts Enables Secure Communication

Despite its invisibility, the cloud remains fully functional through NoPorts. This innovative technology enables secure and private communication with authorized individuals and services, with security embedded at the protocol level. This eliminates exposed attack surfaces while allowing authorized individuals and services to communicate securely—without changing how the cloud works for your teams.

"This is an important milestone," said Barbara Tallent, CEO of Atsign. "To be able to protect your data and make it invisible from even the cloud provider, is the future of security. The invisibility of our cloud on OCI underscores the power of NoPorts to deliver the most secure and private communication platform available."

Built on Zero Trust

NoPorts is built upon Atsign's zero-trust infrastructure, the atPlatform. This secure foundation ensures that only entities cryptographically authenticated can access the invisible cloud. This eliminates the need for traditional perimeter defenses and establishes a robust trust model for all interactions.

This announcement further solidifies Atsign's position as a leader in secure communication and data privacy. The company's innovative technology is transforming how individuals and organizations interact online, empowering them to take control of their data and communicate with confidence.

Atsign visit Atsign.com

NoPorts visit NoPorts.com

atPlatform visit https://docs.atsign.com/core



About Atsign

Atsign specializes in embedded security technology infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company is providing the technology for the next generation of the Internet with simplicity, security, and privacy built in. Atsign’s products are based on the promise of a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and personal data services. Learn more at Atsign.com.