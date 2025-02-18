UgoWork to showcase cutting-edge lithium-ion solutions and industry insights at ProMat 2025

QUEBEC, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UgoWork™, a leading provider of lithium-ion energy solutions for the material handling industry, is set to make an impact at ProMat 2025, March 17-20 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. Visit Booth #N7734 in Hall B to see how UgoWork’s technology enhances efficiency, reduces costs, and supports fleet electrification. Gain exclusive insights from industry experts through live demonstrations and discussions.

In addition to its booth presence, UgoWork’s Marketing Director, JF Marchand, will present a seminar titled Lithium-Ion Battery Showdown: Features, Safety, and Value for Your Money , providing a data-driven comparison of battery technologies to help businesses make informed investment decisions.

Furthermore, UgoWork will participate in the Path to Electrification panel discussion, hosted by MHI's Advanced Energy Council (AEC) . This session will cut through the noise surrounding electrification, focusing on real-world business cases, financial implications, and operational advantages. Industry leaders joining the discussion alongside UgoWork’s Marketing Director include:

Damon Hosmer , Principal Advisor, Energy Storage Solutions, Toyota One

, Principal Advisor, Energy Storage Solutions, Toyota One Michael Galyen , Vice-President, Technology & Product Management, Concentric

, Vice-President, Technology & Product Management, Concentric Chris Watson, Vice-President, Electrification, ICF International (moderator)



Attendees can expect concrete insights on how to strategically navigate the evolving market for electric forklifts, manage rising energy costs, and position their businesses for long-term success.



“As a company with a rich history in helping businesses transition to lithium, we understand that ROI shouldn’t rely solely on subsidies to drive adoption,” said JF Marchand, Marketing Director at UgoWork. “Instead, the focus should be on activating profitable mechanisms that make electrification a smart, self-sustaining investment.”

“Despite economic uncertainties, the material handling sector remains strong, with key indicators pointing to continued electrification, accelerated lithium adoption, and ongoing market consolidation”, said Philippe Beauchamp, President and CEO of UgoWork. “There’s no shortage of innovative battery technologies trying to push the limits of performance and efficiency. But in the end, their true value is measured by their impact on the bottom line.”

As a must-attend event for supply chain professionals, ProMat 2025 is the ideal venue to explore the latest innovations shaping the future of material handling.





About UgoWork

UgoWork is a pioneering technology company specializing in advanced lithium-ion power solutions for the material handling industry. It develops, manufactures and distributes a fully integrated batteries and cloud software ecosystem that provides actionable insights and helps optimize daily operations and costs for fleet operators. UgoWork transforms traditional energy solutions with its universal and standardized charging infrastructure, continuous field-service monitoring and proactive expertise. Moreover, its Energy as a Service (EaaS) model is tailored for the material handling industry.

Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, UgoWork serves a diverse range of industries, including food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and distribution, across North America. The company’s cost-efficient and reliable energy management programs are trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies. Experience the UgoWork difference by visiting ugowork.com .

