Olema Oncology Appoints Shawnte M. Mitchell, J.D. as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Olema” or “Olema Oncology”, Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced the appointment of Shawnte M. Mitchell, J.D., as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary.

“We are pleased to welcome Shawnte to our executive team to lead our Legal function as we progress both our late-stage palazestrant programs and our OP-3136 KAT6 program through clinical development,” said Sean P. Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Olema Oncology. “Her extensive experience in regulatory, commercial, intellectual property, and business development matters in the biotechnology industry will be invaluable to Olema as we execute against our strategic priorities.”

Ms. Mitchell is a seasoned business leader with 20 years of experience advising publicly traded and privately held companies in the healthcare, life sciences, and sustainability industries. She joins Olema from Genomatica, where she served as Chief Legal Officer and was responsible for overseeing significant business transformation initiatives, contract negotiations, and the implementation of company-wide compliance and environmental initiatives. Prior to this, Ms. Mitchell was Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Zogenix, where she contributed to the development and execution of the company’s strategic and operational plans while overseeing compliance, governance, intellectual property, data privacy, and contractual matters. Before Zogenix, she served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary at Aptevo Therapeutics, leading the company’s legal, intellectual property, compliance, and human resources functions. Ms. Mitchell currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Life Science Cares Bay Area and a member of How Women Lead’s Silicon Valley Board of Advisors. She received a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Stanford University and a J.D. from The George Washington University Law School.

“I am excited to join Olema as it approaches key milestones in its journey to deliver new treatment options to patients with breast cancer and beyond,” said Ms. Mitchell. “I look forward to contributing my unique skillset and expertise to support Olema’s growth as we develop novel therapies for endocrine-driven cancers.”

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist (CERAN) and a selective ER degrader (SERD), currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial called OPERA-01. In addition, Olema is developing a potent KAT6 inhibitor (OP-3136). Olema is headquartered in San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit us at www.olema.com.

