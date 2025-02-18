Winnebago Industries, Inc. Announces Upsize and Early Results for Cash Tender Offer for 6.25% Senior Secured Notes Due 2028

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, today announced early results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase its 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (CUSIP No. 974637AC4 / U9701TAA4) (the “Notes”) and that it is amending the Tender Offer by increasing the maximum aggregate principal amount of Notes it will purchase from $75,000,000 to $100,000,000, exclusive of any applicable premiums paid in connection with the Tender Offer and accrued and unpaid interest. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase dated February 3, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”), which was sent to all registered holders (collectively, the “Holders”) of Notes.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 14, 2025 (such date and time, the “Early Tender Date”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender and Information agent for the Tender Offer, $243,886,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes has been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as shown in the table below. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on February 14, 2025.

Title of Security Issuer CUSIP Numbers(1) Principal Amount Outstanding Tender Cap Aggregate Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Date Percentage of Outstanding Notes Tendered Total Consideration(2)(3) Aggregate Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 Winnebago Industries, Inc. 974637AC4/

U9701TAA4 $300,000,000 $100,000,000 $243,886,000 81.30% $1,005.00 $100,000,000 (1) No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the CUSIP numbers listed in this press release, the Offer to Purchase or printed on the Notes. They are provided solely for the convenience of Holders of the Notes. (2) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. (3) Excludes Accrued Interest, which will be paid in addition to the Base Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable.

Since the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date exceeds the Tender Cap, Notes tendered after the Early Tender Date will not be accepted for purchase and the principal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase were prorated, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer.

With respect to Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase by the Company, the Company has elected to have an early settlement date to make payment on such Notes on February 20, 2025 (the “Early Settlement Date”). Holders of such Notes will also receive accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Early Settlement Date.

This press release is for informational purposes only, and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any Notes. The Tender Offer is made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to Purchase, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is the Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. Persons with questions regarding the Tender Offer should contact J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 834-4666 (toll-free) or (212) 834-4818 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc., the Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offer, at (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers), (800) 848-2998 (toll-free) or email at winnebago@dfking.com.

