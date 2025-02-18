Mobilicom’s SkyHopper PRO & PRO Lite Added to the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS Framework

Winning the Blue UAS Refresh allowed Mobilicom’s datalinks to undergo NDAA and cyber security verification for addition to the Blue UAS Framework. T his allows procurement and integration into all U.S. Blue UAS List platforms

Mobilicom selected to be on a prestigious shortlist for UAS radios following rigorous review

Becoming part of the Blue UAS Framework is a significant milestone expected to open new opportunities and substantially increase demand for SkyHopper PRO & PRO Lite from Tier-1 global OEMs serving the global defense and commercial UAS markets, including the U.S. DoD, federal and state programs as well as European and NATO member nations



Palo Alto, California, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced that following rigorous testing and evaluation, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has approved and added the Company’s SkyHopper PRO and SkyHopper PRO Lite datalinks to the Blue UAS Framework . This certification underscores Mobilicom’s continued commitment to delivering UAS solutions that meet and exceed the highest standards of cybersecurity, operational performance, and supply chain integrity with National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliant sourced components.





The Blue UAS Framework was established by the DIU to rapidly vet and scale commercial UAS technology for the DoD. The program tests, selects, and maintains a roster of NDAA-compliant, policy-approved UAS components and software that meet the standards of the DoD and its Programs of Record as well as serving the needs of industry, federal, state, and local governments. The framework provides a short list of approved vendors with advanced capabilities to Blue UAS developers, thereby reducing risk for government customers. Evaluations for addition to the Blue UAS program through the Blue UAS Refresh were conducted by members of every branch of Service in the DoD.

“The Blue UAS Framework is the highest level of approval in the U.S., putting our SkyHopper PRO and PRO Lite datalinks on the shortlist of top performing, cybersecure, safe, and properly sourced NDAA-compliant UAS solutions,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “Because the U.S. DoD is widely recognized as having the most rigorous standards for its procurement, we believe Mobilicom’s inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework will open new opportunities not only with DoD Programs of Record, but also with military applications serving European NATO member nations and other allies as well as OEMs focused on industrial UAS applications.”

Mobilicom’s NDAA-compliant end-to-end hardware and software solutions are currently integrated into drones and robotics deployed in defense and commercial applications worldwide, including in UASs purchased by the U.S. DoD. Federal contractors are required to abide by NDAA requirements which prohibit the use of equipment made in China.

The SkyHopper PRO is a high-performance cognitive software defined radio (SDR) for aerial and ground platforms. It’s designed for tactical missions, offering reliable communication in RF-heavy environments. With heat dissipation capabilities, it’s ideal for small drones, robotics, and multi-platform integration.

SkyHopper PRO Lite is a compact cognitive SDR optimized for aerial drones and smaller robotics. It offers reliable, low-latency communication, ideal for payload-sensitive UAVs. The lightweight design ensures seamless integration into smaller platforms for flexible, scalable mission capabilities.

Both systems feature Mobilicom’s ICE cybersecurity protection, which secures mission-critical communications against electronic warfare threats. The combination of SkyHopper SDRs and ICE delivers unparalleled operational resilience, providing robust, secure performance in contested environments.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use https://ir.mobilicom.com/

For company, please use www.mobilicom.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that Mobilicom’s inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework will open new opportunities not only with DoD Programs of Record, but also with military applications serving European NATO member nations and other allies as well as OEMs focused on industrial UAS applications. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact: