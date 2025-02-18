Big Happy Welcomes Ad Tech Veteran Neil Ford as Head of Sales for Midwest and West Coast Amid Record-Breaking Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Happy, the leader in high-impact mobile advertising, announced today that Neil Ford has joined the company as Head of Sales, Midwest and West Coast. A highly respected figure in the advertising industry, Ford brings a wealth of expertise from his roles as SVP of Brand Partnerships and Enterprise Partnerships at Innovid and VP of Sales at GumGum, where he spearheaded Central and Canadian sales. His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Big Happy continues its trajectory of 120%+ year-over-year growth, driven by its commitment to combining cutting-edge creative with deep measurable integrations and best-in-class client service.



Following a year of strategic investment, rapid team expansion, and industry-defining innovation, Ford’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding its footprint across key markets, reinforcing its position as the go-to mobile platform for brands looking to deliver engaging, results-driven ad experiences.



“I am thrilled to join Big Happy at such an exciting time,” said Ford. “The company’s rapid growth and dynamic culture are truly inspiring, and I’m eager to help drive even more success. Our focus is clear—creating beautiful, high-performing mobile ads at speed, making brands happier with every campaign.”



Jonathan Frohlinger, CEO and Founder of Big Happy, underscored the significance of Ford’s arrival: “Our mission to become the largest mobile platform for brands in North America has never been more real. Neil is exactly the type of leader we need to rapidly accelerate our expansion in the Midwest and West and bring business results to our clients across the country. His expertise, relationships, and passion for innovation will be invaluable as we help more brands unlock the full potential of Big Happy’s platform.”



About Big Happy: Big Happy is the Ad Tech leader in high-impact mobile ads—by combining cutting-edge creative with unmatched service, deep industry integrations, and a relentless focus on client success, they’re reimagining what mobile advertising should be. Big Happy was the winner of the Martech Mobile Marketing Innovation



For press inquiries, please contact:

Meagan Solano

meagan@bighappy.co