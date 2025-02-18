Arcadia Enables High-Value Care with Advanced Interoperability and AI Solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading data platform for healthcare, today launched new solutions designed to help payers and providers drive high-performing networks, simplify value-based care contract creation, and enhance provider management efforts. The data platform company also unveiled an analyst-friendly AI development platform that activates customer data to deliver predictive insights that drive actions that improve patient outcomes. Arcadia will showcase these innovations at HIMSS25 and demonstrate how its platform delivers actionable insights and measurable results.

Driving High-Value Care Through Complete Data and Advanced Analytics

Delivering on the promise of Arcadia’s strategic acquisition of CareJourney in June 2024, the company’s solutions support high-value care by running on a differentiated foundation of complete data:

Third-party benchmarks data from CareJourney that helps identify performance improvement opportunities

Customers’ own data aggregated by Arcadia in its data platform that helps customers act on those opportunities

With a commitment to standards-based interoperability, Arcadia enables rapid data acquisition and aggregation of complete data at scale and in a single platform. Research shows that the average physician practice manages over 20 health plan contracts1 while the average health system maintains nearly the same amount of EHR instances across its networks.2 Without seamless solutions that exchange and house such data, insights that drive action to improve clinical and financial outcomes are lost.

In addition to building longitudinal patient records in a timely and cost-effective manner, Arcadia layers on advanced analytics applications — including those powered by AI — to enable its customers to derive insights that power strategies like:

Improving revenue through engaged and happy patients, which supports higher star ratings

Controlling costs by developing a network of providers that exceed cost and quality benchmarks

Driving efficiency and productivity by stratifying patients to help care managers focus in the right places

“Delivering complete data in a single platform helps our customers realize the strongest return on their data investments, including immediate value on day one,” said Michael Meucci, Arcadia’s President and CEO. “That value increases over time as our solutions for value-based care serve as the groundwork for our industry’s future.”

Showcasing the Latest Innovations at HIMSS25

At HIMSS25, Arcadia will introduce several of its latest innovations designed to support healthcare organizations in their pursuit of operational and performance excellence:

Network Modeler : A tool powered by a database of intelligence on more than 745,000 providers nationwide that healthcare organizations can use to design, build, and evaluate networks. The solution enables organizations to use data to confidently expand into new geographies, manage existing networks more effectively, and gain visibility into population statistics to help ensure quality care, care gap closure, cost efficiency, and an improved member experience.

A tool powered by a database of intelligence on more than 745,000 providers nationwide that healthcare organizations can use to design, build, and evaluate networks. The solution enables organizations to use data to confidently expand into new geographies, manage existing networks more effectively, and gain visibility into population statistics to help ensure quality care, care gap closure, cost efficiency, and an improved member experience. Contract IQ: A tool that simplifies the design, negotiation, and forecasting of value-based care contracts. Collaborate with stakeholders in a unified interface, forecast revenue through "what-if" tools, and automate manual contracting processes. With Arcadia's Contract IQ, organizations can reduce third-party actuarial spending by up to $60,000 a month, improve returns on VBC contracts, and increase revenue predictability.3

“We manage more than a dozen contracts with half a dozen payers, which places a burden on our team to reconcile those contracts and make sure we’re getting credit where credit is due,” said Julie Grantz, Vice President of Value-Based Insights at Ochsner Health Network. “Arcadia’s ContractIQ helps us forecast performance during the year so we can course correct well in advance of receiving final results.”

Provider Intelligence: A significant enhancement to our analytics engine that extracts insights from first-party claims data across 250+ episodes of care. When paired with population insights from comprehensive national benchmarks, healthcare organizations can improve care team effectiveness by identifying opportunities to intervene quickly. For example, a provider can identify a patient starting a congestive heart failure episode and act promptly to avoid gaps in care that could lead to poor outcomes, high utilization, and avoidable events.

A significant enhancement to our analytics engine that extracts insights from first-party claims data across 250+ episodes of care. When paired with population insights from comprehensive national benchmarks, healthcare organizations can improve care team effectiveness by identifying opportunities to intervene quickly. For example, a provider can identify a patient starting a congestive heart failure episode and act promptly to avoid gaps in care that could lead to poor outcomes, high utilization, and avoidable events. AI Factory: An analyst-friendly AI development platform powered by Arcadia’s proprietary healthcare data asset to predict patients’ needs so care teams can act without delay or uncertainty. Analysts can use the tool to build and train their own models or customize existing models to identify patients with disease progression, rising risk, and the likelihood of an adverse event. For example, analytics can identify patients with chronic kidney disease who begin dialysis without proper treatment from a nephrologist and feed that to care teams regularly so they can prioritize care management efforts.

“Arcadia's ability to aggregate, harmonize, and analyze complex healthcare datasets enables clients to identify at-risk populations, implement precision medicine strategies, and enhance financial sustainability through data-driven decision-making,” said Black Book Research, which recently named Arcadia #1 in population health data integration and analytics. “Clients noted significant advancements in their data maturity, increased operational efficiencies, and improved financial performance as direct results of Arcadia's expertise in analytics-driven healthcare transformation.”

Visit Arcadia at HIMSS25

_____________

