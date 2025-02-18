Constellium Announces Price Increase for Shipments of Flat Rolled Products in the US

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced a minimum price increase of $0.15 per pound for all flat rolled products shipped in the US, due to recent market dynamics and other economic drivers. Select products may require higher increases.

The increase is effective immediately, as contracts allow.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $7.8 billion of revenue in 2023.

www.constellium.com