New Survey: Behavior Change Programs are the Most Important Employee Benefit for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management

A recent survey conducted by Wondr Health, the proven leader in virtual-first prevention and intervention programs for metabolic health, highlighted behavior change programs as the most important component for weight-related chronic disease prevention and management.

Given that obesity is a leading cause of more than 200 chronic conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure and musculoskeletal concerns, Wondr Health asked individuals to identify which resources would be most helpful for preventing and managing a weight-related chronic condition. More than 1,000 Wondr Health participants across 50+ employer and health plan clients responded, selecting the following from a menu of options.

Prevention resources

Behavior change program: 31%

Nutrition counseling: 22%

Physical activity program: 21.5%

Emotional health support: 9%

Obesity experts: 8.5%

Condition-specific support: 8%

Management resources

Behavioral change program: 27%

Nutrition counseling: 20%

Physical activity program: 19%

Condition-specific support: 17%

Obesity experts: 10%

Emotional health support: 7%

“Thirty-one percent of participants cited behavior change as the most helpful intervention for the prevention of weight-related chronic conditions—which indicates that employers should make behavioral support the foundation of their benefits strategy,” says Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Things like nutrition counseling, physical activity and emotional health support programs are also important, but your program will not be as effective if you do not tie those pillars back to behavior change.”

For employees with weight-related chronic conditions, the survey highlights the value of specific support for conditions like diabetes, heart disease and MSK conditions. Wondr Health offers these programs to help employers prioritize both the prevention and management of chronic conditions to ultimately improve employee health and cost savings. With its recent addition of Wondr Plus, Wondr Health now offers the only enterprise-ready, full-spectrum metabolic health solution—supporting employers and health plans regardless of their position on GLP-1 coverage.

