Faster, Smarter Pathways to People Development, Compliance & Leadership Excellence in Contact Centres

Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact centre leaders are being asked to do more than ever: reduce churn, improve compliance, and coach their teams to deliver amazing customer experiences and organisational results; all while navigating complex, highly regulated environments.



Now, leaders have a structured, smarter way to drive real change.



GRIST Consulting, a leader in behavioural change and people development, and YakTrak, a pioneering coaching intelligence platform, have officially joined forces—bringing faster, smarter pathways to leadership effectiveness, coaching precision, and compliance automation in contact centres.



“This isn’t just another merger—it’s a step change in how contact centres develop their people, embed compliance, and drive performance at scale,” said Peter Grist, Managing Director of GRIST & YakTrak. “For the first time, leaders will have a clear, structured roadmap to build coaching capability, improve conduct risk compliance, and measure behaviour change with real precision.”



Why this changes the game for contact centres



YakTrak powered coaching precision – GRIST defines what ‘great’ looks like, AI provides goal feedback while YakTrak provides the structure, discipline, and visibility needed to embed sustainable skill development.



Real-Time Coaching & Leadership Insights – Leaders gain instant visibility into team development, coaching effectiveness, and performance improvement trends. This accelerates onboarding, develops high performers faster, and aligns people and teams deliver results.



Automated Compliance Remediation – Once compliance or QA risks are flagged, YakTrak provides the structured remediation process, ensuring faster correction and reduced regulatory exposure.



Seamless Integration with CCaaS – Future integration with CCaaS platforms like AWS, Verint, Genesys, and NICE will automate QA processes and enable direct coaching-to-performance tracking, closing the gap between learning and execution.



What it means for contact centres in highly regulated industries

Smarter compliance, less manual effort – YakTrak automates compliance assessment and remediation workflows, reducing regulatory risk while saving leaders time and effort.

– YakTrak automates compliance assessment and remediation workflows, reducing regulatory risk while saving leaders time and effort. Certainty of improved performance – GRIST + YakTrak provide data-backed insights that improve FCR, AHT, CSAT, sales conversions, and employee engagement—giving leaders clear visibility into what’s working and what’s not.

– GRIST + YakTrak provide data-backed insights that improve FCR, AHT, CSAT, sales conversions, and employee engagement—giving leaders clear visibility into what’s working and what’s not. Faster onboarding, lower attrition – Structured, trackable coaching workflows and real-time insights help leaders accelerate skill mastery, improve speed to competency for new hires, and increase overall retention.

– Structured, trackable coaching workflows and real-time insights help leaders accelerate skill mastery, improve speed to competency for new hires, and increase overall retention. Better coaches & more engaged leaders – Leaders gain real-time insights into coaching effectiveness, enabling them to build stronger coaching habits, drive more meaningful conversations, and foster higher engagement.

– Leaders gain real-time insights into coaching effectiveness, enabling them to build stronger coaching habits, drive more meaningful conversations, and foster higher engagement. Seamless integration across coaching, compliance & performance – YakTrak eliminates silos by providing one single platform for coaching, compliance, and performance tracking, ensuring leaders have a single source of truth for workforce development.

What clients can expect



Real business impact



GRIST & YakTrak are already transforming contact centre performance. Leading organisations in banking, insurance, and energy—including IAG, Energy Australia, and nib—are seeing measurable results:

68-second reductions in average handle time (AHT), helping teams resolve customer issues faster.

helping teams resolve customer issues faster. Double-digit increases in first contact resolution (FCR), improving service quality and reducing repeat calls.

improving service quality and reducing repeat calls. 10% uplift in net promoter score (NPS), strengthening customer trust and loyalty.

strengthening customer trust and loyalty. 79% of users report greater coaching accountability, ensuring leaders actively develop their teams.

What’s driving these results?

GRIST provides clarity and focus – GRIST’s IP defines what great looks like, ensuring both team members and their leaders are aligned on expectations and performance standards.

– GRIST’s IP defines what great looks like, ensuring both team members and their leaders are aligned on expectations and performance standards. Leadership rhythm tracking – YakTrak ensures team members receive the right frequency of leadership interaction and coaching, allowing them to improve faster and perform at a higher level.

– YakTrak ensures team members receive the right frequency of leadership interaction and coaching, allowing them to improve faster and perform at a higher level. Quality insights into conversations and interactions – GRIST & YakTrak provide structured feedback on both customer and leadership conversations, helping teams refine skills and enhance customer experiences.

– GRIST & YakTrak provide structured feedback on both customer and leadership conversations, helping teams refine skills and enhance customer experiences. Smarter, data-driven decision-making – The data and insights YakTrak provides allow leaders to act faster and reinforce the right pathways to success, ensuring coaching is targeted, effective, and measurable.

– The data and insights YakTrak provides allow leaders to act faster and reinforce the right pathways to success, ensuring coaching is targeted, effective, and measurable. Automated remediation workflows – YakTrak coordinates multiple stakeholders across teams, ensuring team members receive the structured support they need to improve both compliance and performance.

And this is just the beginning.



What’s coming next

YakTrak-powered coaching assistants, delivering real-time coaching recommendations to support leaders.

delivering real-time coaching recommendations to support leaders. AI-driven coaching insights & summarisation, eliminating the need for manual tracking and reporting.

eliminating the need for manual tracking and reporting. CCaaS integration (AWS, Verint, Genesys, NICE), enabling automated QA workflows and direct coaching-to-performance tracking for the first time.

Contact centre leaders have no shortage of metrics—but too often, they’re stuck reacting to the numbers instead of understanding the behaviours behind them. YakTrak changes that. By giving leaders clear visibility into coaching quality, leadership rhythms, and compliance workflows, we help them drive meaningful, measurable change—faster.



“This shift—from reacting to numbers to actively shaping behaviour—is what sets GRIST & YakTrak apart” said Brad Thomas, co-founder of YakTrak. “This is more than just visibility—it’s a structured pathway for leaders to develop their people faster, improve compliance outcomes, and measure the impact of coaching like never before.”



The partnership is effective immediately, providing contact centres with the visibility, structure, and real-time insights they need to develop high-performing teams.



Executives from GRIST and YakTrak are available for interviews to discuss how this transformation is shaping the future of contact centre leadership.



