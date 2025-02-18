Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Speak at RWA DAY During ETHDenver 2025

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus , is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, announced today that CEO and Chairman Jay Madhu will be a featured speaker at RWA DAY during ETHDenver 2025, a premier event focused on Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, moderated by Adam Blumberg.

Event Details: Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO Jay Madhu and Adam Blumberg Fireside Chat

Location: Hilton City Center, Denver, CO

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 2:15 PM (MST)

By using blockchain technology, SurancePlus transforms reinsurance contracts into decentralized, on-chain, tradable assets, offering uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities for investors, targeting a 20% and a 42% annual return.

Fireside Chat Topics Include:

The impact of blockchain technology on the reinsurance industry

How decentralized tokenized reinsurance securities open new investment opportunities, with historical returns surpassing expectations and targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%.

The growth of RWAs and their integration into mainstream finance

Oxbridge’s strategic vision for expanding blockchain-based reinsurance solutions

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “I look forward to speaking at RWA DAY and discussing how SurancePlus is driving innovation in the reinsurance sector through decentralization and tokenization. Blockchain technology is transforming financial markets, and we are leading the way in bringing decentralized, institutional-grade RWA solutions to investors. Our tokenized reinsurance securities target annual returns of 20% and 42%.”

Attendees at ETHDenver 2025 who are interested in learning more about Oxbridge / SurancePlus’ role in the RWA and blockchain space are encouraged to attend the session and connect with the team during the ETHDenver 2025 event.



About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

