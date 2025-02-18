Voltus, Vurge Announce Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Utility Cost Optimization for Commercial Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, and Vurge, the premier utility cost optimization service provider, today announced a partnership that allows customers to maximize the value of their DERs by ensuring that their utility bills for electricity, water, and gas are accurate and that they are informed of any opportunities to save on these costs.

The partnership combines Voltus’s expertise in monetizing DERs with Vurge’s proven record of optimizing energy costs through utility bill analysis, enabling both companies to deliver enhanced value to their customers.

“Our strategic partnership with Vurge presents a unique opportunity for our customers to significantly enhance their profitability,” noted Dan Svejnar, SVP of Growth at Voltus. “By leveraging Vurge's expertise and advanced technology, we can identify untapped areas for energy savings for our customers within their operations.”

The Voltus and Vurge collaboration is already delivering results for customers, including energy savings that directly translate into reduced operational costs and increased profit margins for Voltus customers, particularly in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region. Additionally, the partnership allows Voltus to explore innovative ways to optimize energy usage and potentially generate additional revenue streams for customers, further bolstering their overall financial performance. Vurge's service offering uncovers DER operational flexibility, which Voltus can then monetize on behalf of those customers.

“While our core expertise lies in finding utility cost savings, we often discover that our customers have untapped potential for DER monetization,” said Vlad Kaufman, CEO at Vurge. “Now, with Voltus, we’re able to offer customers a reliable means of activating that idle flexibility — a process that opens up new revenue streams for customers without compromising site reliability.”

About Vurge

Vurge is a national leader in utility cost savings, helping businesses optimize electric, gas, water, and wastewater expenses through expert analysis and innovative solutions. By identifying billing errors, applicable credits and exemptions and negotiating better rates, Vurge delivers significant savings without altering operations or requiring capital spend. With a results-driven approach and a commitment to client success, Vurge empowers companies to take control of their utility costs and boost their bottom line.

About Voltus

Voltus is a leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co .