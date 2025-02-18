Your voice matters: speak up for seniors’ issues this election

Toronto, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It takes one voice to make a difference. RTOERO has launched its Vibrant Voices campaign to mobilize voters and ensure seniors’ issues are front and centre in the current election. The campaign focuses on aging with dignity, quality geriatric care and environmental stewardship.



“While trade and geopolitical tensions dominate headlines, we need to ensure that the wellbeing of older adults and the sustainability of our communities dominate policy discussions and government agenda,” says John Cappelletti, chair of the board for RTOERO. “Now is the time to make these priorities known to every candidate.”



With over 80,000 members across Ontario, RTOERO is harnessing its collective voice to drive meaningful change. Ontario voters can learn more about issues affecting seniors. The organization will also host a free webinar on February 20, featuring a political affairs expert discussing how to ensure seniors’ issues are recognized in this election. Those interested can register for the webinar and watch the campaign video for more insights.



“These resources are available not just to our members, but to anyone who believes the issues affecting older Ontarians should be a priority,” says Jim Grieve, CEO of RTOERO. “We invite everyone to join this campaign and help ensure the needs of aging Ontarians are heard.”



RTOERO advocates year-round for critical policy improvements. In addition to advocacy, the organization focuses several initiatives on these key priority areas, including:

Funding for research related to geriatrics and innovative solutions to support the social inclusion of older adults through the RTOERO Foundation; Scholarships for post-secondary students studying fields related to geriatrics and supporting Canada’s aging population; Funding for early-career practitioners to work with the National Institute on Ageing through a program called Summer Scholars; Community grants to support and partner with local organizations to improve the lives older adults, and support environmental and other community initiatives; Educational webinar series on healthy aging, advocacy, environment and related topics.



Grieve says, “Together, our unified voice can drive meaningful policy change that improves the lives of all Ontarians.”

RTOERO is a bilingual trusted voice on healthy, active living in the retirement journey for the broader education community. With 86,000+ members in 51 districts across Canada, we are the largest national provider of non-profit group health benefits for education retirees.

