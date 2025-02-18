Premier Graphene Showcases Hemp Graphene for Military Use

Enhancing Military Protection: Advanced Proprietary Gear Engineered for Maximum Defense Across All Branches

EL CENTRO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC: BIEI), a leader in advanced graphene development, in collaboration with HGI Industrial Technologies, Defense Atomics, ISATEK S.A. de C.V., NBA, and Santa Rosa Green Seeds, is poised to leverage recent groundbreaking findings published in a major scientific journal, marking the discovery of a novel quantum state in graphene. This unprecedented advancement is expected to significantly enhance computing technologies and herald a new era of innovation in graphene applications, hopefully boosting sales of our pristine “Green Graphene”.

The discovery of this innovative quantum state technology paves the way for extraordinary advancements in quantum computing, offering exponential improvements in processing power and energy efficiency. This also aligns perfectly with Premier Graphene Inc.’s commitment, with HGI Industrial Technologies, to pioneer sustainable and cutting-edge graphene solutions, including military personnel tracking applications. In coordination with Dr. Gabe Vlad, CEO of Defense Atomics, one pursuit will be creating our military protective attire with graphene tracking capacity (GTC). Employing GTC, our ultimate goal is to know where troops are at all times, including if captured. That military intelligence is unparalleled yet attainable, particularly with Dr. Vlad's unique training and expertise.

Our industrial hemp-derived green graphene, developed in partnership with HGI Industrial Technologies, is a sustainable and efficient option for integrating an innovative quantum technology in its quest for viable, sustainable, groundbreaking, life-changing solutions and applications, including GTC.

But how does Premier Graphene secure the kind of volume of high-quality graphene necessary to accommodate these needs for these unique military applications as well as other applications for the unique super-transmissibility of graphene?

As explained by Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene Inc.: “ISATEK S.A. de C.V. facilitates our virtually limitless access to this resource, particularly in Sonora, Mexico with 2 mines at our disposal, with Santa Rosa Green Seeds we will be able to grow Industrial hemp in multiple grow cycles (our main ingredient for green graphene). Not only does this produce the highest quality graphene, but the environment in Mexico permits 3 to 4 growth cycles per year. Finally, the mines in Mexico, owned by ISATEK S.A. de C.V.s, further enhance our graphene access.”

Dr. Vlad said: “Equally important, these applications are uniquely environmentally enhancing. Together, we are excited to incorporate these innovative approaches; employing our bioenergy ‘eco-enhancing’ methodologies does not merely generate green energy but is what we refer to as ‘deep-green energy.’ These approaches are not just carbon-neutral, but they are carbon-negative (actually extracting carbon from the atmosphere, more so as a result of the particular species of hemp), ensuring that technological advancements align with our vision for environmental responsibility.”

At this moment, however, Premier Graphene Inc. is not permitted to disclose which country’s military or which military branches comply with their express desires.

These strategic partnerships enhance Premier Graphene Inc., HGI Industrial Technologies, and our other associates' ability to facilitate the maximum benefits, including from these technological advancements regarding graphene. These collaborations are designed to accelerate investments in quantum technology research utilizing innovative hemp-based graphene, developing new products that harness the unique properties of this newly identified quantum state.

