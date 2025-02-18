Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) Rings NASDAQ Closing Bell as It Continues Transformative Growth in AI-Driven Investments

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”), a pioneering technology-driven investment solutions provider, is proud to announce that it will ring the closing bell at the NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square on Thursday, February 20, 2025. This prestigious ceremony marks a significant milestone in the Company’s journey as a publicly traded entity on NASDAQ.

This event highlights Alpha Modus’s focus on becoming a leader in AI-driven solutions, positioning the Company as a compelling opportunity for investors seeking exposure to next-generation AI financial and retail technology. By leveraging proprietary AI-powered tools, Alpha Modus hopes to redefine financial and retail technology, deliver enhanced performance and drive substantial value for stakeholders.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Location: NASDAQ MarketSite, Times Square, New York City

NASDAQ MarketSite, Times Square, New York City Live Broadcast Link

“Ringing the NASDAQ closing bell is a testament to our relentless innovation and focus on establishing market leadership,” said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. “Alpha Modus is redefining how AI enhances the in-store consumer experience, and as we continue to expand, we believe this is a pivotal moment for investors looking to capitalize on the future of AI-driven technology.”

The bell-ringing ceremony will be broadcast live on NASDAQ’s website and financial news channels, allowing global audiences to join in celebrating this remarkable achievement.

Alpha Modus recently made headlines when its stock soared on news of the Company’s AI-powered retail expansion plan with CashX. This investor participation further solidifies the Company’s perceived position as a trailblazer in the AI-driven retail technology space. With a focus on scalability and consumer-centric solutions, Alpha Modus continues to attract attention from institutions and individual investors alike.

Investors and media representatives are invited to join this momentous occasion via the Live Broadcast Link and witness the Company’s dedication to excellence and innovation.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and fintech solutions. The Company’s patented technologies optimize consumer engagement, enhance in-store experiences, and drive measurable returns for retailers and brands. For more information, visit www.alphamodus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts:

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@alphamodus.com

+1 (704) 252-5050

Follow us on LinkedIn | Follow us on X