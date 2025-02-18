Franklin Access Appoints Ira Greenstein to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ: FKWL) announces the appointment of Ira Greenstein to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective February 17, 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Ira Greenstein to the Company’s Board of Directors,” said OC Kim, President and CEO of Franklin Wireless. “Ira’s extensive legal, corporate, and government experience brings a new depth of knowledge, critical skills in strategic decision-making and governance to the board.”

Mr. Greenstein is a Founding Partner of the Pierson Ferdinand LLP law firm. He previously served as Deputy Assistant and Strategist to the President during the first Trump Administration. Before his government service, he was President of IDT Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.

Mr. Greenstein holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a Juris Doctor (JD) from Columbia University School of Law. He is currently a member of the board of Forafric Global plc. (NASDAQ: AFRI), where he serves on the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Mr. Greenstein will be replacing Gary Nelson on the Board as Mr. Nelson has decided to resign from the Board to enjoy more time with his family.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) specializes in integrated connectivity solutions powered by 4G LTE and 5G technologies. The company offers mobile device management (MDM), network management solutions (NMS), and innovative wireless products for the digital age. For more information, visit FranklinAccess.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@franklinaccess.com