Sweed Establishes Largest Development Team in the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sweed , the leading enterprise retail technology platform for the cannabis industry, is now also the largest technology development team in the industry. The company announced today that through recent hires and expansions of the in-house development team, Sweed now boasts the largest and most innovative team of developers of any cannabis-specific technology platform. Sweed, which recently announced the successful completion of its SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II audits, has emerged as the unmatched leader in product innovation and agility, providing cannabis retail clients with best-in-class digital solutions. The Sweed development team has grown by 41% since Q1 2024. The increased scale of the development team is being deployed to provide innovation and enhanced services across the native eCommerce, point-of-sale, inventory management, logistics, payment processing, and other integral programs built into the Sweed platform.

Establishing the largest development team in the cannabis industry is critical to the advancements that Sweed is bringing to market. As industry experts in both retail technology and the specific needs and challenges that face the cannabis industry, Sweed is looking ahead at the impact of automation and functional A.I. tools on the future of the cannabis retail market. Creating smarter, more actionable, and responsive tools will help retailers provide better service to their customers, thereby increasing customer retention and loyalty, while also expanding cart sizes. Customizing offers and menus, maximizing the value of each communication, streamlining workflow between inventory and sales, and ultimately providing revenue-driving support to retailers are all areas of focus Sweed is enhancing. With the largest development team, an expansive AI-powered platform, and a deep commitment to innovation, Sweed is setting the new standard for dispensary technology–one that is efficient, scalable, and built for 2025 and beyond.

“Reaching this level of bandwidth for our development team highlights our view that Sweed is an innovation and technology company leading the cannabis industry forward to a more profitable and scalable future,” said Rocco Del Priore, Co-Founder of Sweed. “The cannabis industry is littered with technology solutions that do part of the job for retailers, but our goal is to constantly raise the bar - which we often set ourselves - to offer the best solution across every digital need our customers might have. We’re immensely proud to have the industry’s largest development team, and we’re excited by the possibilities that lay ahead as we help advance this industry with tools and services that exceed anything currently on the market.”

Sweed pioneered the concept of cohesive cannabis retail solutions, creating the first platform to connect operations, marketing, and compliance seamlessly. Since its inception, the company has focused on refining technology to meet the evolving needs of cannabis businesses. Providing enterprise-grade capabilities that are intuitive, scalable, and deeply rooted in the industry’s unique requirements has enabled Sweed to become the preferred technology partner of the industry’s most forward-looking companies. Throughout 2025 Sweed will be unveiling industry-first advancements to its already leading technology offerings, giving cannabis retailers insights and impactful upgrades to help them scale their dispensary operations.

About Sweed

Sweed is redefining cannabis retail management with its cohesive platform, seamlessly combining Point of Sale, eCommerce, and Marketing & Loyalty solutions. As the original enterprise-grade platform purpose-built for multi-location scalability, Sweed empowers retailers to efficiently manage sales, customer engagement, marketing, and inventory — all from one system. By delivering a tailored, data-driven experience without relying on external integrations, Sweed enables cannabis retailers to drive growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit https://sweedpos.com/ .

