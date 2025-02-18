Sutton Strengthens Growth Commitment with Expanded Canadian Leadership & New Franchise Partners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sutton Group announces a fresh leadership appointment, the creation of a dedicated hub in British Columbia, and new franchise partners in Surrey and New Westminster, B.C. — all underscoring the company’s commitment to growth and transforming the way Canadians manage and transact real estate. These announcements build on the momentum of the recent franchise expansion in Ontario with Sutton Kings Cross and the appointment of Antoni Wisniowski as Chief Technology Officer.

“These milestones mark an exciting chapter in Sutton’s journey of growth and innovation,” said Ross McCredie, CEO of Sutton Group. “As we look ahead to 2025, we remain focused on delivering exceptional service, investing in Canada, and creating new opportunities for our clients and partners across Canada.”

Sutton BC: A New Flagship Centre for Collaboration and Innovation

Sutton BC will serve as the company’s flagship location in British Columbia, supporting all Sutton owners, brokers, and agents. More than a traditional office, this state-of-the-art centre will foster collaboration among industry stakeholders—developers, policymakers, and innovation leaders alike—while driving industry growth and innovation.

“These developments in B.C. represent a step forward for our brand and community,” said James Innis, President and COO of Sutton Group. “By expanding our reach, supporting our existing and new partners in B.C., and creating a space to bring together policymakers, realtors, innovators, and homeowners, we’re continuing to advance the important and urgent actions needed in our industry.”

Welcoming New Regional VP and Franchise Partners

Beatrice Cosentini joins Sutton Group as Regional Vice President for Western Canada. She brings a wealth of experience in digital transformation and real estate to Sutton from her career in media, as a realtor, and as a managing broker for some of the province’s largest brokerage offices.

“Real estate is on the verge of a transformation fueled by technology, innovation, and collaboration,” said Cosentini. “My mission is to empower and support agents in delivering greater value to their clients, while making a meaningful impact in their communities — shaping our industry’s future and leaving a legacy for generations to come.”

Strengthening Presence in One of B.C.’s Fastest-Growing Cities

Underscoring its commitment to growth, Sutton Group also announces new franchise partnerships with Sutton Dream Home in Surrey and Sutton Supreme in New Westminster, adding over 30 experienced realtors to Sutton’s presence in British Columbia.

“Surrey and New Westminster are dynamic communities with an incredible future,” said Manisha Sharma, Owner of Sutton Dream Home and Sutton Supreme. “We’re proud to deepen our commitment to helping more homeowners find their dream properties in these fast-growing regions.”

Sutton Dream Home expands Sutton Group’s long-standing presence in Surrey, which now supports approximately 400 realtors. Surrey’s population reached an estimated 682,235 as of July 1, 2024, and is projected to exceed one million by 2044—making it one of British Columbia’s fastest-growing cities.

About Sutton Group

Founded in 1983, Sutton Group disrupted the Canadian real estate scene by empowering agents and franchise owners to create greater value and make better decisions for themselves and their clients. Under the leadership of CEO Ross McCredie, Sutton is once again poised to push the industry forward—this time through data transparency, advanced technology, and strategic partnerships. Its mission is to evolve real estate from a transactional event into a holistic wealth management approach, better-serving homeowners throughout their lifetime.

