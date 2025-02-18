Avalon GloboCare Receives Notice of Allowance for Groundbreaking CAR-T and CAR-NK Cell Technology in China

FREEHOLD, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative precision diagnostics and laboratory services, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) for its patent application AVAR1901CN.

This patent, co-developed with Hong Kong-based Arbele Limited, marks a milestone in the advancement of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based therapies. It extends Avalon’s global intellectual property footprint to China, beyond the U.S., and additional territories under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), strengthening the Company’s position in the global market.

The AVAR1901CN patent focuses on innovative technology designed to enhance the expansion, manufacturing, survival, and efficacy of CAR-T and CAR-Natural Killer (NK) cells. Its key features include:

: This design targets both CD19 and CD22 antigens, minimizing the risk of tumor escape via antigen loss. Localized Cytokine Induction: The technology facilitates cytokine responses localized to tumor engagement, improving CAR cell cytotoxicity, survival, and proliferation while simultaneously activating a host anti-tumor immune response.

“The bispecific anti-CD19xCD22 CAR in this application is designed to target both CD19 and CD22 antigens, effectively reducing the risk of tumor escape due to antigen loss,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., Avalon’s CEO. “This innovative approach also induces a localized cytokine response, ensuring cytokines are activated only upon tumor cell engagement. This not only enhances CAR cell cytotoxicity, survival, and proliferation but also stimulates a host anti-tumor immune response. By advancing this groundbreaking platform technology, we aim to provide practical, cost-effective, and efficient solutions for point-of-care cancer treatment. Expanding our intellectual property into China further solidifies our leadership in cell-based immunotherapy. We believe that our cutting-edge innovations will improve accessibility and lead to better outcomes for patients worldwide.”

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a commercial stage company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative, precision diagnostics and clinical laboratory services. Avalon is working to establish a leading role in the innovation of diagnostic testing, utilizing proprietary technology to deliver precise, genetics-driven results. The Company also provides laboratory services, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic tests, including drug testing, toxicology, and a broad array of test services, from general bloodwork to anatomic pathology, and urine toxicology. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

