Tenable Strengthens Its Identity Exposure Capabilities to Protect Against Compromises

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced the launch of Identity 360 and Exposure Center, two new Tenable Identity Exposure capabilities designed to help organizations pinpoint identity risks and take swift, targeted action to prevent identity-based attacks.

Identity management has become fragmented, leading to identity sprawl - a tangled web of accounts, permissions and misconfigurations across disparate platforms. This fragmentation severely limits visibility and risk detection, weakens access controls, and increases the threat of privilege escalation and lateral movement. The combined power of Identity 360 and Exposure Center simplifies this complexity, delivering unified visibility across identity providers to serve as a single source of truth.

“Compromised identities are at the root of nearly every successful cyberattack,” said Shai Morag, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “Today, 75% of organizations manage two or more identity solutions,1 leading to increased complexity around identity security. Tenable Identity Exposure ensures that organizations have full visibility into their identity risks and provides actionable remediation guidance so organizations can swiftly and confidently prevent attacks before they occur.”

Key functionality available in this release includes:

360-Degree Identity Visibility and Risk Prioritization: Gain a unified view of accounts, weaknesses, entitlements, roles, groups and relationships across Active Directory and Entra ID. Tenable Identity Exposure consolidates this information into comprehensive identity profiles for streamlined risk management.

Gain a unified view of accounts, weaknesses, entitlements, roles, groups and relationships across Active Directory and Entra ID. Tenable Identity Exposure consolidates this information into comprehensive identity profiles for streamlined risk management. Centralized Weakness Management and Streamlined Remediation: Consolidate identity-related weaknesses—including privilege misconfigurations, excessive permissions, stale accounts, default settings, risky trust relationships and unmonitored service accounts—into a single interface, and take action with detailed remediation steps and one-click PowerShell scripts.

Consolidate identity-related weaknesses—including privilege misconfigurations, excessive permissions, stale accounts, default settings, risky trust relationships and unmonitored service accounts—into a single interface, and take action with detailed remediation steps and one-click PowerShell scripts. AI-Driven Identity Asset Exposure Score (AES): Identify the most critical identity weaknesses with AI-driven risk scoring and focus remediation efforts on the highest-priority threats.



Tenable Identity Exposure continuously monitors for misconfigurations, attack paths and security weaknesses, empowering organizations to proactively reduce risk and strengthen their security posture. More information on Tenable Identity Exposure is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/identity-exposure .

1 Cloud Security Alliance and Strata study, "The State of Multi-Cloud Identity Survey" , October 2024

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .