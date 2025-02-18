WSO2Con 2025 to Showcase How Enterprises Can Embrace ‘Platformless Modernization’ to Drive Innovation

Austin, TX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2Con 2025 will empower enterprises to embrace ‘Platformless Modernization’ by showcasing real-world strategies, expert insights, and innovations that simplify development, accelerate digital transformation, and future-proof IT infrastructures. Keynotes, customer stories and technical discussions during the three-day event will explore and deep-dive into how enterprises can transform digital innovation by eliminating the complexities of traditional platforms either by adopting an enterprise-grade internal developer platform or leveraging software-as-a-service offerings to build your own. The event will take place from March 18 to 20, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain, at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya.

Delivering a platform experience without the complexity

Platformless modernization aims to redefine how organizations build, deploy, and manage applications. Traditional platforms often come with operational overhead, requiring businesses to maintain infrastructure and navigate complex configurations. A platformless approach removes these burdens, making the platform layer invisible to developers, so they can focus on just building innovative applications and providing better digital experiences to their customers and users.

At WSO2Con 2025, WSO2 executives and industry experts will explore what platformless modernization means for enterprises, offering insights into:

How businesses can deliver developer-friendly experiences without the overhead of managing platforms

Strategies for enabling rapid, secure, and scalable application development powered by API management, integration, and identity solutions

The role of internal developer platforms (IDPs) in modernizing software delivery with AI, Kubernetes, and cloud-native architectures

Insightful keynotes and customer success stories

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers. In his opening keynote, WSO2’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana will discuss the vision for platformless modernization with WSO2 technical experts providing in-depth sessions on how platformless is shaping the future of integration, API management and identity & access management.

Jeremy Schneider, Senior Partner & Co-Head of Global Software & High-Tech Practice, McKinsey and Company will provide a framework for navigating evolution in the digital economy in his keynote Every Company is a Software Company. In other keynote presentations, Amy Bingham, vice president & chief information officer at Pekin Insurance will share learnings on how Pekin turned a challenging year of unprecedented setbacks into a story of resilience, rebuilding, and long-term success in an increasingly unpredictable world. Jonathan Pearl, executive director - technology product management at financial services company, BNY Mellon, will explore the power of APIs and how they can be used to drive modernization, innovation and collaboration – both internally and externally. He will discuss the key principles and best practices for designing, building, discovering and governing APIs, as well as the cultural and organizational changes needed to successfully support an API first strategy.

Registration for WSO2Con 2025 is still open with a flash sale from February 18 to 21, 2025. To register and view the full agenda, visit https://wso2.com/wso2con/2025/.

About WSO2



Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) products. WSO2's products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of APIs for secure delivery of digital services and applications, enabling thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries globally to drive their digital transformation journeys. Our open-source, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in, enabling rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

