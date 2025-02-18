Blink Charging to Provide EV Charging Infrastructure for City of Alameda

Blink to provide expanded charging availability and support a more sustainable future for the state

Bowie, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has announced it has reached an agreement to provide up to 50 EV charging ports throughout the City of Alameda, California.

The agreement sets the stage for Blink Charging and the City of Alameda to collaboratively identify sites and install public charging solutions for residents and visitors to the area. Blink and the City are targeting installations to begin this year.

Phase 1 of the agreement will include the deployment of 13 Level 2 and DCFC ports across four locations in Alameda. Phase 2 will add 34 more ports, contingent upon available funding and the aligned priorities of Blink and the city, to be installed at publicly accessible charging stations throughout the city.

The exact number of chargers and locations is subject to adjustment. Blink is working with Alameda officials to identify and deploy critical EV infrastructure throughout the city.

Additionally, Blink will provide related services such as site assessment and preparation, installation, maintenance, repair, parts and supplies, warranties, and product training.

“We’re excited to be working with the City of Alameda on this project to bring the community convenient EV charging solutions,” said Mike Battaglia, Blink’s President and CEO. “Alameda was looking to partner with a reliable charging solution that could potentially service the entire city portfolio. As the need for chargers in Alameda continues to grow, we look forward to working with the city to develop additional sites. It’s rewarding to have a direct role in reducing emissions and contributing to energy independence while enhancing the EV driver experience in Alameda. We are grateful for the city’s trust and our shared vision.”

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions easily. Blink's principal line of products and services include Blink's EV charging network ("Blink Network"), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network utilizes proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

