Deposco Unveils Supply Chain Intelligence Application

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain software solutions, today introduces Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) , a next-generation application suite that turns operational complexity into actionable insights. Leveraging advanced Causal AI capabilities, SCI delivers real-time, data-driven intelligence to uncover trends and pinpoint their root causes. With SCI, companies can gain a better understanding of their business operations, optimize operations, and drive measurable growth.

Empowering Leaders with AI-Driven Insights

Deposco’s SCI suite stands apart by offering AI-driven insights that identify opportunities and provide actionable insights and recommendations. The first area of focus is Shipping Intelligence. By benchmarking shipping and carrier performance against other companies on the Deposco platform, supply chain, and shipping leaders can uncover areas for improvement, set clear performance goals, and make data-driven decisions faster than ever.

Shipping costs typically represent one of the largest operational expenses for companies, and Deposco's Shipping Intelligence application can help businesses save upwards of 5% on these costs through AI-driven optimization. Trend identification and actionable recommendations further accelerate decision-making, empowering businesses to implement more impactful strategies and drive revenue opportunities across their entire organization.

SCI – Shipping: Unlocking New Levels of Efficiency

The Deposco Shipping Intelligence application introduces unparalleled capabilities for logistics optimization:

Insights for Optimizing Spend : Identify opportunities in contracts for renegotiations or partnering relationships with new carriers using industry benchmarks as guides, helping reduce costs and drive revenue growth.

: Identify opportunities in contracts for renegotiations or partnering relationships with new carriers using industry benchmarks as guides, helping reduce costs and drive revenue growth. Stop Shipping from the Wrong Places : Address overages in shipping costs caused by misplaced inventory or incorrect order routing to ensure resources are used effectively.

: Address overages in shipping costs caused by misplaced inventory or incorrect order routing to ensure resources are used effectively. Ship Smarter, Not Bigger : Discover blind spots in your shipping processes to find better packaging options that reduce costs, improve efficiency, and help container density.

: Discover blind spots in your shipping processes to find better packaging options that reduce costs, improve efficiency, and help container density. Turn your Supply Chain into a Growth Engine: Leverage accessible, personalized AI to drive faster, smarter decisions that impact your bottom line and position your supply chain for success.

Built on Deposco's composable, microservices-based platform, SCI ensures rapid deployment and seamless integration with existing systems. Its scalability and adaptability make it ideal for mid-market and enterprise businesses seeking transformative solutions to their supply chain challenges. Deposco’s platform provides accessible AI that surfaces the details needed to make better decisions at every level of the organization.

“Great decisions are made when you have clarity on what’s happening in your business. SCI provides that clarity,” said Bill Gibson, CEO of Deposco. “SCI equips businesses with a complete, unified view of their supply chain, enabling leaders to diagnose issues, benchmark against the marketplace, and drive measurable improvements in cost efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

Download Deposco’s Executive Intelligence App on the App Store or Google Play .

