NopalCyber Bolsters Support to the US Legal Market with Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber , a leading global provider of managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and attack surface management (ASM) solutions, announces its fast-growing presence and enhanced engagement strategy within the United States legal market. Already trusted by firms around the globe seeking robust cybersecurity defenses, NopalCyber has cultivated a proven track record in the U.S., providing solutions that keep organizations safe, compliant, and resilient against evolving cyberthreats.

Acknowledging the escalated risk landscape emphasized in the American Bar Association’s 2023 Cybersecurity TechReport , NopalCyber has deepened its focus on equipping legal firms with optimal protection. To combat sophisticated cyberthreats while also navigating complex regulatory requirements, NopalCyber empowers firms with comprehensive, affordable solutions tailored to their unique needs.

NopalCyber keeps legal firms one step ahead of attackers with tailored solutions that combine offensive and defensive solutions and services into a 360-degree cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights for complete coverage. Augmented with its 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC as a service) and Advisory services, NopalCyber's expertise and innovative technologies help legal companies improve their security posture while minimizing cyberthreats.

The company delivers synchronized security and holistic visibility with its Nopal360° platform, which analyzes data from all sources and applies threat intelligence, context and expert analysis to deliver a unified view of cyber risk and actionable insights across the spectrum of security measures. Encompassing both offensive and defensive tactics, the next-generation cybersecurity platform integrates MXDR, ASM and more into a unified cybersecurity approach enriched with actionable insights from the proprietary CIQ (Cyber Intelligence Quotient) scoring model.

“Legal is the trusted holder of sensitive, highly confidential and privileged information,” says NopalCyber CEO Varun Ira. “We are committed to safeguarding this sensitive data through customized strategies driven by our advanced technologies.”

NopalCyber is headquartered in New York City and has offices in other major markets, positioning the company to engage deeply within the legal community and provide unparalleled service.

About NopalCyber

NopalCyber, LLC makes cybersecurity manageable, affordable and reliable. Managed extended detection and response (MXDR), attack surface management (ASM), breach and attack simulation (BAS) and advisory services fortify your offensive and defensive cybersecurity posture. AI-driven intelligence in its Nopal360° platform, NopalGo application and proprietary Cyber Intelligence Quotient (CIQ) lets anyone quantify, track and visualize their cybersecurity posture in real time. NopalCyber’s offensive and defensive services and external threat analysis are tailored to each client’s need. NopalCyber democratizes cybersecurity by making enterprise-grade security available to organizations of all sizes. For more information visit www.nopalcyber.com .