Stratos Jets is Giving Away Five Jet Charter Franchises

Orlando, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratos Jets , the leading private jet charter franchisor, takes another bold step to revolutionize private aviation by giving away five fully turn-key jet charter brokerages to the most qualified agents in the industry. The organization is urging ambitious producers to submit their qualifications and story for a chance to own and operate their own Stratos Jets agency.

Recipients of this unprecedented opportunity will become their own jet charter brokerage owner with the backing of industry leader Stratos Jets. Each franchised agency will benefit from the organization’s credible reputation and established infrastructure:

Limited Monthly Expenses: Agencies are required to carry professional liability insurance, but beyond that, there are no fixed expenses for technology or personnel. Fees are incurred only when you process business (flight-by-flight). If no flights are booked, no fees are owed.

Stratos FMS Business Software: Franchised agents utilize the Stratos Flight Management System (Stratos FMS), as the all-in-one platform for operations. Technology manages all aspects of the business from sourcing aircraft to generating quotes and detailed reports.

Expert Operational Team: A team of experienced flight coordinators, flight followers, and accountants manage all post-sale processes.

Immediate Credibility: Franchised agents start as ARGUS Certified Brokers, leveraging Stratos’ brand recognition, robust safety management systems, and long-standing relationships with approved air carriers.

Seamless Financial Operations: Stratos provides liquidity for carrier payments, handles Federal Excise Tax, and manages merchant processing, so franchised agents can focus on scaling their business.

“Stratos Jets is revolutionizing private aviation by aggregating demand under one brand and is projecting exponential growth in 2025,” said Joel Thomas, President and CEO of Stratos Jets. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for top producers in the industry to own their future and join an organization that is thriving in a booming market.”

Applications are open now for those who are ready to soar to new heights in private aviation. The giveaway closes March 21st, 2025. Submit an application with the following for consideration:

Years of experience

Average number of bookings annually

Average annualized revenue from bookings

Average annualized margin

Average annualized new clients produced

Personal essay on your passion for aviation and what inspired you to pursue owning your own jet charter brokerage

While having all these qualifications would make a great candidate for this opportunity, Stratos Jets is looking for those with a passion for aviation above all else. Even if candidates haven't reached the highest levels of experience or revenue, passion and vision can make them a top contender.

“We have thoughtfully crafted the franchise model to eliminate ongoing expenses and financial risks, empowering ambitious individuals to establish and grow their own private jet charter brokerage. This isn’t just an opportunity — it’s a chance to be part of the transformation of private aviation.”

For more information about the franchise and giveaway, visit stratosjets.com/franchise/giveaway

###