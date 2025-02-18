Shoalwater Bay Casino Enhances Loyalty and Operations with CasinoTrac™

MINNETONKA, Minn., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc . (OTCQX: TBTC) today announced it will deliver its most comprehensive stack of Loyalty, Bonusing, & Operations technology to the Shoalwater Bay Casino. Together, the companies will upgrade the slot network to CasinoTrac’s high-speed, Secure, Unified, and Stable PlayerLINQ™ network, which drives player engagement through the programmatic, custom SlotSUITE™ platform while turbo charging efficiency and time on device with SelfPAY™.

“We are beyond excited to expand our relationship with CasinoTrac through the adoption of their PlayerLINQ, RePrintEnroll, and SlotSuite products. At Shoalwater Bay Casino, our intimate relationship with our players is essential to our continued success, and we know that bond can only strengthen with the inclusion of CasinoTrac’s amazing player engagement systems,” said David Johnson, Marketing Manager of Shoalwater Bay Casino. “Whether it be the ability for players to enroll in Players Club or receive benefits at-will through a kiosk, or to receive offers and information at the machine while playing, we are confident that what CasinoTrac offers will maximize that interpersonal player experience in this rapidly evolving digital world.”

"We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Shoalwater Bay Casino, our partner for nearly eight years. Their trust in our people and solutions is an honor," said Chad Hoehne, president and CEO of Table Trac, Inc. "We strive to provide exceptional technology and enhance customer experiences, ensuring patrons enjoy their time while the management operates within a secure and proven system.”

Shoalwater Bay will experience unparalleled advantages, as CasinoTrac automates marketing efforts, significantly reduces jackpot payout times, accelerates play velocity, and expertly reaches un-carded players.

About Shoalwater Bay Casino

Shoalwater Bay Casino is a staple of the Twin Harbors region in Pacific County, Washington. A primary economic driver for the Shoalwater Bay Tribe, it has been a major entertainment attraction for the town of Tokeland and the greater Westport to Raymond area for over 25 years. Shoalwater Bay Casino’s goal continues to be focused on providing the best in hospitality and gaming with a "locals, regulars" atmosphere, where every guest that walks in the door is treated like family coming home.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions and vault and cage controls. The Company’s systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry. Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company’s suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with ongoing support and maintenance contracts with 115 casino owner-operators in 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features and ancillary products. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

