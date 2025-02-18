ScanTech AI Announces Initiative to Combat Contraband in Correctional Facilities Across the Americas

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) (“ScanTech AI”) is tackling contraband in correctional facilities. Today, ScanTech AI announced that it has reached an agreement with the Virginia Department of Corrections (“VADOC”) to deploy its innovative Fixed-Gantry Sentinel Computed Tomography (CT) scanner. This project is part of ScanTech AI’s initiative to address the pervasive issue of contraband in correctional facilities throughout the Americas. More details on VADOC’s official announcement can be found here: https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/.

Contraband, including illicit drugs, weapons, and unauthorized communication devices, poses significant challenges to the safety and security of correctional institutions. An October 2024 study by the Urban Institute found that maximum-security prisons, male detainee facilities, and larger institutions experience higher rates of contraband recoveries, underscoring the need for advanced detection solutions.

The ongoing challenge of contraband entering correctional facilities, particularly through mailrooms, has fueled a growing demand for advanced detection and security systems. With over 6,000 correctional facilities—including state, federal, county, city, and juvenile detention centers—across the U.S., this sector of the checkpoint scanning market is estimated to have an approximate value approaching $1.5 billion. This estimate is derived from data provided by the Bureau of Justice Statistics on correctional facilities nationwide, combined with industry projections for security screening solutions in correctional settings. The Virginia Department of Corrections and its neighboring state agencies account for approximately 5%—or approximately 300—of these facilities. By leveraging its cutting-edge contraband detection technology, ScanTech AI Systems aims to enhance security operations and create safer correctional environments nationwide.

“The success of this program with VADOC will demonstrate the effectiveness of our technology in addressing the needs of this underserved sector of the checkpoint scanning market,” said Dolan Falconer, the Chief Executive Officer of ScanTech AI. “We are committed to partnering with correctional facilities across the Americas to implement solutions that enhance safety and security.”

By expanding the deployment of its Sentinel CT scanner, ScanTech AI aims to support correctional institutions in safeguarding their facilities and the individuals within them, addressing a significant challenge faced by departments of correction throughout the United States and beyond.

About ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI ’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www. www.scantechais.com

