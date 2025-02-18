NextNRG Inc. Announces Fleet Fueling Agreement with Florida Beauty, a Division of Mogul Energy International, Inc., Supporting High-Demand Floral Logistics

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG Inc. (“NextNRG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications for energy solutions, today announced its fueling-division EzFill, has entered into a fleet fueling agreement with Florida Beauty, a division of Mogul Energy International, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: MGUY), a publicly traded company specializing in refrigerated logistics and the transportation of time- and temperature-sensitive cargo.

This strategic collaboration highlights NextNRG’s focus on rapidly expanding its commercial fleet fueling services while providing additional shareholder value for both companies through operational synergies and innovative solutions. Under the agreement, NextNRG will deliver mobile fueling solutions to Florida Beauty’s fleet of over 200 semi-trucks and 300 refrigerated trailers.

Florida Beauty is one of the nation’s largest floral logistics companies and plays a key role in the transportation of fresh-cut flowers and other perishable goods across the country. During peak season times, Florida Beauty anticipates more than 1,000 loads leaving its facilities in Miami, FL and Ventura CA to support flower distribution.

As a high-volume carrier, Florida Beauty relies on efficient fueling logistics to maintain supply efficiency during high demand periods like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, when supply chain reliability is critical.

With floral imports exceeding 1.1 billion stems annually, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a consistent fuel supply is essential for minimizing downtime and ensuring timely deliveries. Miami International Airport handles nearly 90% of the nation’s fresh-cut flower imports during peak seasons, making it a critical hub for floral logistics. NextNRG’s fleet fueling services help companies like Florida Beauty operate efficiently, reducing disruptions and optimizing delivery operations.

“As one of the nation’s largest transporters of fresh-cut flowers arriving from South America to Miami, and with over 40 years of experience in nationwide floral logistics, we take great pride in streamlining our operations,” said Ronen Koubi, CEO of Mogul Energy International, Inc. “Florida Beauty spends approximately $12 million annually refueling its massive fleet. With NextNRG, we can significantly improve efficiency by having fuel delivered directly to us, saving time and labor costs while reducing operational disruptions. Additionally, we look forward to continuing discussions with NextNRG about the electrification of our fleet and the deployment of a smart microgrid and wireless charging solutions at our headquarters.”

“This Agreement with Florida Beauty reflects the value of combining innovative fueling solutions with the needs of high-volume logistics providers,” said, Michael D. Farkas CEO and Executive Chairman of NextNRG. “By working together, we will help Florida Beauty maximize operational efficiency while reinforcing our commitment to delivering tailored solutions for industries where uptime and reliability are essential. This agreement brings significant value to both organizations, strengthening shareholder confidence and positioning NextNRG as the go-to fueling solution for fleet operators in perishable goods logistics.”

NextNRG Holding Corp. (NextNRG) and EzFill have merged to form a combined entity focused on renewable energy, mobile fueling, and next-generation energy infrastructure. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, NextNRG is developing an integrated ecosystem that combines solar energy generation, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging, and on-demand fuel delivery.

At the core of NextNRG’s strategy is the deployment of NextNRG Smart Microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and improve grid resiliency. These microgrids are designed to serve commercial properties, schools, hospitals, nursing homes, parking garages, rural and tribal lands, recreational facilities, and government properties, expanding energy accessibility while supporting decarbonization initiatives.

Following the merger with EzFill, NextNRG is integrating sustainable energy solutions into mobile fueling operations. The company will provide renewable energy to its fueling partners, supporting more efficient fuel delivery while advancing clean energy adoption. It continues to expand its growing fleet of fuel delivery trucks and national footprint, including the acquisition of Yoshi Mobility’s fuel division, further solidifying its position as a leader in the on-demand fueling industry.

By combining renewable energy innovation with mobile fueling expertise, NextNRG is building a sustainable energy ecosystem that bridges traditional fuel needs with AI-powered clean energy solutions.

The combined entity, NextNRG, trades under the symbol NXXT on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To find out more visit NextNRG.com.

About Mogul Energy International, Inc.

Mogul Energy International, Inc. (OTCMARKETS: MGUY), operating under the Florida Beauty brand, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse consolidation and distribution services for perishable and other time- and temperature-sensitive cargo. With over 40 years of experience, Mogul Energy specializes in refrigerated long-haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries such as floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as dry, high-value commodities. Operating one of the largest floral transportation fleets in the U.S., Mogul Energy plays a vital role in the timely and efficient delivery of perishable goods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “hopes,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those related to trade disputes, regulatory changes, or disruptions in the supply chain that could impact the floral logistics sector.

