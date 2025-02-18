EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Unveils 2025 Outstanding Independents

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer, the most trusted voice of the retail food industry since 1922, today reveals the 2025 class of Outstanding Independents. Progressive Grocer has honored the excellence of America’s independent food retailers for over a decade.

“This year, we were particularly struck by our Outstanding Independents honorees’ services to the local communities in which they live and work,” said Progressive Grocer Managing Editor Bridget Goldschmidt. “Whether it’s providing vegan alternatives, remodeling a store to feature its own candy shop, implementing low sensory shopping hours, or creating welcoming oases in the midst of food deserts, this year’s honorees are tuned into the needs of their communities in ways that many of their larger competitors can only envy. These independents also give their employees – many of whom are area residents – the kind of benefits that ensure loyalty and productivity, like the opportunity to take part in an employee stock ownership plan and making sure that associates are well trained and can advance in their careers.”

The 2025 class of Progressive Grocer Outstanding Independents consists of:

BriarPatch Food Co-op, Grass Valley, Calif.

Carver Neighborhood Market, Atlanta

Hammer & Wikan Grocery, Petersburg, Alaska

Kimberton Whole Foods, Kimberton, Pa.

Leevers Foods, Devils Lake, N.D.

Nilssen’s Foods, Baldwin, Wis.

Oasis Fresh Market, Tulsa, Okla.

Oliver’s Market, Santa Rosa, Calif.

PCC Community Markets, Seattle

Pullman Market, San Antonio

Roots Market, Clarksville, Md.

Save A Lot/Goodwin Group Holdings, Pickens, S.C.

Schmitz’s Economart, Spooner, Wis.

Schnuck Market Inc., St. Louis

Sendik’s Food Market, Milwaukee

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Melville, N.Y.

To read more about the 2025 class of Outstanding Independents, click here.

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer is the No. 1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market’s most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events, and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating a fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Contact

Gina Acosta

Editorial Director and Associate Publisher, Progressive Grocer

gacosta@EnsembleIQ.com