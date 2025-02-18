Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Partners With IPC to Deploy Beeks Technology to Simplify the Process of Onboarding New Participants Into the Market

The launch of a new infrastructure for co-location reduces entry barriers for market participants, facilitating their operation in the Mexican financial markets.

Deployment includes a primary site and an alternate site in Mexico City to provide greater security for all participants.

MEXICO CITY and GLASGOW, United Kingdom, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV), with more than 130 years of experience, and IPC, a leading company in technology and services related to global financial markets, announced the signing of an agreement to launch the advanced Beeks’ technology infrastructure. The deployment includes primary and disaster recovery sites in Mexico City, providing a secure solution to support BMV’s market growth and innovation.

With the launch of this new infrastructure, set to go live in the second half of 2025, BMV will provide secure and scalable co-location services to its clients. This will allow clients to host their operations directly on the platform, eliminating the need for a proprietary site.

"This agreement allows us to deliver cutting-edge technology, with a low-latency infrastructure deployed locally in Mexico City. We are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our market participants, remain at the forefront of innovation and as a leader in the region." said Jorge Alegría, CEO of Grupo BMV.

The agreement was signed with IPC as the contracting party; Beeks will manage end-to-end deployment of the Exchange infrastructure. Leveraging Beeks’ extensive expertise and proven technology, BMV members will benefit from a robust, flexible, and secure solution designed specifically for capital markets.

"Beeks technology offers a dedicated, fully managed infrastructure for exchanges and trading venues worldwide," said Gordon McArthur, CEO of Beeks Group. "We are proud to partner with BMV and leverage our established relationship with IPC to deliver cutting-edge solutions to the financial markets. This two-site deployment will ensure resiliency, security and scalability, supporting BMV's ambitions for growth and innovation in the market."

IPC's Tito Singh, CRO added: "This is a great example of the strength of our partnership strategy, working with the best suppliers to support our customer first approach. It reinforces our long-term relationship with Beeks and our ongoing collaboration to deliver innovative, market-leading solutions in the industry."

By deploying Beeks technology, BMV is well positioned to attract liquidity, drive market access and reinforce its position as a leader in Latin America's financial ecosystem.

About Grupo Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

The Mexican Stock Exchange with more than 130 years of experience makes it possible for the securities and derivatives market to operate in Mexico, through a group of leading companies that offer services in the capital, derivatives and debt markets, as well as post-trade services, information products and added value.

To learn more, visit www.bmv.com.mx/en/Grupo_BMV.

About IPC

IPC Systems, a leader in technology and specialized services that has driven global financial markets for more than 50 years, is at the forefront of next-generation e-commerce connectivity and cloud communications, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC's customer-centric approach is enhanced by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world to improve communication, collaboration, and compliance. Global services include e-commerce, business communications, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions.

IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and stay aligned with rapidly changing markets, and to empower clients to adapt to change, now and in the future.

For more information, visit ipc.com

About Beeks

Beeks is a trusted technology partner offering a secure and scalable private infrastructure designed specifically for the financial markets. Our platform operates exclusively in dedicated environments, ensuring unprecedented compliance, performance, and control for capital markets participants.

With a focus on low-latency infrastructure-as-a-service, Beeks supports the trading activities of global banks, financial exchanges, asset managers, brokers, and independent software providers. Our solutions are independent of public cloud providers, yet fully compatible with hybrid configurations, offering a flexible, on-demand operating model with no costly upfront costs.

Beeks provides expert support 24 hours a day, seven days a week and a scalable infrastructure that evolves with your business needs, enabling fast time to market with deployments in days, not months. Our innovative offerings, including Beeks Analytics to improve data analytics and performance, demonstrate our commitment to delivering excellence and driving fintech growth.

To learn more about Beeks Group and its offerings, visit beeksgroup.com.

Media Contact

Martina Vargas on behalf of IPC

T: (352) 282-1294

marti@capvstrategies.com