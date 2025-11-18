Traders Worldwide Get Unlimited Private Lines To Scale: Meet IPC OneCall Community

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, a leader in trading communications technology in the global financial markets, has launched IPC OneCall Community. This groundbreaking launch replaces legacy per-line pricing with a simple, all-inclusive subscription model.

Private wires have been the backbone of voice trading, desk to desk communications. Across the world, IPC’s network usage includes 200,000 voice traders, 70,000 connections, and 3,000+ customers that live across more than 290 cities. These lines have also historically been plagued by challenges in predicting capacity, costs, and connectivity requirements resulting in inefficiencies across trading desk commercial operations.

“Legacy per-line pricing models have constrained the way our industry connects,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC. “With OneCall Community, we’re responding directly to what our customers have been asking for, a more flexible, transparent and scalable way to communicate. This launch represents a bold step forward in removing the barriers of cost and complexity while empowering institutions to collaborate freely across markets and geographies.”

This launch comes as part of IPC’s continued investment into their customer base, simplifying connectivity for capital market participants and market adoption. Enthusiasm for the solution has already been strong and continues to accelerate. Over 25% of IPC’s voice customer base have already enrolled in the OneCall Community model, validating its appeal as the future standard for trader communications.

With IPC OneCall Community, clients can take advantage of:

● Unlimited Private Lines – Trade without limits. A single subscription opens global connectivity to any counterparty on the IPC voice network.

● Future-Ready Framework – Seamlessly integrate voice, data, and analytics services across trading desks and counterparties across the world, allowing for complete interoperability across the suite of IPC solutions.

“The launch of OneCall Community is the culmination of extensive feedback from our clients,” added Adams. “Our goal is to make connectivity frictionless, inclusive and intelligent so that the global trading community can focus on growth and innovation and not infrastructure.”

This significant advancement comes at the heels of IPC’s role as the preeminent leader in trader voice connectivity and network. IPC continues to scale across the world, across a multitude of financial markets around the world. To date, IPC counts 13,000 new cloud and subscription bookings in fiscal 2025 alone, bringing the total cloud and subscription seats to 28,500.

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of innovation in trading and market data connectivity and communications technologies, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC’s customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.