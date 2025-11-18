IPC’s New London Office a Strong Sign of Its Commitment to the European Trader Community

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC Systems, a leader in trading communications technology in the global financial markets, has opened its much anticipated European flagship office in the City of London. This building marks IPC’s continued commitment to its clients, staff, and community.

IPC London is headquartered on the first floor of 7 Devonshire Square, London, or DSQ7, as it is commonly known. Taking up 10,000 square feet, the opening marks a significant investment into the financial heart of the city of London.

This expanded presence in the city is nothing new, however, with IPC having maintained a London office for almost 50 years. The move aims to bring IPC closer to its customers and partners, strengthening those key relationships.

“This office represents not only renewed and growing investment in an important financial hub, but also in our global customer base and staff. This amazing new and expanded space allows us to showcase IPC’s innovative products in a way we haven’t been able to before. We also aim to foster our customer relationships, working collaboratively with them to solve problems and drive efficiencies by embedding IPC solutions more deeply into the trader workflow.” – Kurt Adams, CEO

Dating back to 1768, the Devonshire Square estate has undergone a full refurbishment and delivers a contemporary office space. The first floor is surrounded by lush terraces showcasing a modern and inviting aesthetic. Notable tenants include Experis, the global leader in tech staffing, along with the software company Xero.

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of innovation in trading and market data connectivity and communications technologies, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC’s customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance.

Global services include trading communications, electronic trading, data and analytics and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future.