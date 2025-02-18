Cybersecurity Pioneer Tony Sager to Keynote SANS Security East 2025, Featuring Expanded Training and Networking Opportunities

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, recent reports indicate a significant drop in global ransomware payments, down over a third in the past year, due to improved defensive collaboration. This trend underscores the importance of strengthening cyber resilience and how organizations can sustain momentum in tackling ransomware and other persistent threats, making SANS Security East 2025 an essential platform for cybersecurity professionals to gain actionable strategies to counteract these emerging risks.

SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is proud to announce that Tony Sager, Senior Vice President and Chief Evangelist for the Center for Internet Security (CIS), will deliver the keynote address at SANS Security East 2025 in Baltimore, MD. Taking place from Monday, March 3 – Saturday, March 8, this premier cybersecurity training event will feature Sager’s keynote on Tuesday, March 4, where he will provide critical insights into cyber defense strategies, the evolution of security practices, and how organizations can strengthen their cyber resilience.

With decades of experience in cybersecurity and as a key architect of the CIS Critical Security Controls, Tony Sager has dedicated his career to advancing practical, scalable, and community-driven security solutions. His keynote will set the stage for an expanded SANS Security East, featuring new expert panels, hands-on training opportunities, and enhanced networking events to foster meaningful collaboration and knowledge sharing.

SANS Chief of Research Rob T. Lee emphasized the significance of having Sager headline the event, stating: “Having Tony Sager as our keynote speaker is a tremendous opportunity for our attendees. His influence on modern cybersecurity practices is undeniable, and his insights into defensive strategies and collaboration will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our community. This year’s expanded event format only enhances the experience, making Security East a must-attend gathering for security professionals.”

What to Expect at SANS Security East 2025:

Hands-on Technical Training – Learn directly from SANS-certified instructors in immersive, real-world scenarios.

Community Night Sessions – Engage with the cybersecurity community through interactive discussions and presentations.

Expert Panels & Fireside Chats – Hear from thought leaders on emerging threats, best practices, and cutting-edge innovations.

Register now for SANS Security East 2025 and gain firsthand access to industry-leading expertise and networking opportunities: https://www.sans.org/mlp/security-east/