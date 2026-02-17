SANS and siberX Introduce NOW // AI to Help Leaders Manage AI Risk, Strengthen Security Controls, and Defend Enterprise Value

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence becomes embedded in enterprise systems, security operations, and customer platforms, executives and security teams are being asked to approve and implement AI initiatives that carry material risk. To meet this challenge, SANS Institute and siberX have announced NOW // AI, a new simulation program designed to strengthen organizational AI risk management, improve security governance, and align secure AI deployment with measurable business outcomes.

“AI adoption is accelerating across regulated industries, yet many organizations lack structured oversight models, tested control frameworks, and cross-functional decision processes,” said Rob T. Lee, Chief AI Officer at SANS Institute. “Boards are increasing scrutiny and security leaders are expected to demonstrate that AI systems are protected, governed, and aligned with enterprise risk management strategy.”

NOW // AI was developed to address that gap. Built on the SANS AI Blueprint, the program focuses on three operational pillars: Protect AI, Utilize AI, and Govern AI and how organizations can protect and secure AI implementations and large language models, responsibly utilize AI-powered tools for cyber defense and digital forensics, and govern AI through effective strategy, policy development, and regulatory compliance.

Through structured simulations and instruction led by SANS Certified Instructors, participants engage in applied exercises that test AI risk evaluation, incident coordination, and enterprise response planning. The program emphasizes measurable security improvements and risk-informed decision frameworks.



“AI deployment is moving faster than governance maturity in many organizations. Executives are accountable for the outcomes, whether the systems are fully understood or not,” remarked Mahdi Raza, CEO of siberX. “NOW // AI provides a structured environment to evaluate risk, strengthen oversight, and make disciplined decisions that support innovation without increasing uncontrolled exposure.”

“The SANS AI Blueprint defines how organizations can protect AI systems, utilize AI securely, and govern AI responsibly,” added Lee. “This collaborative program enables expert practitioners and leaders to apply those principles under realistic conditions, strengthening their organization’s security posture and risk management discipline.”

Participants who successfully complete the program earn a SANS × siberX badge and certificate based on demonstrated application of AI risk management, security, and governance principles.

The inaugural NOW // AI event will take place in Toronto, Canada on May 27, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency Toronto. Additional programs are planned across Canada over the next year.

About siberX:

siberX is a Canadian cybersecurity company specializing in immersive executive simulations, national cyber exercises, and high-trust leadership experiences that mirror real-world crisis conditions.

About SANS Institute:

The SANS Institute is the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, trusted by governments, enterprises, and security professionals worldwide. For over three decades, SANS has set the industry standard for technical excellence, equipping practitioners with the real-world skills needed to defend today’s most complex digital environments. As cybersecurity evolves, SANS continues to lead the way, defining best practices and establishing the global benchmark for AI security and emerging technologies.