Industry Leader, Mohammed Iqbal, Joins ABC Fitness as Chief Strategy Officer

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Fitness, the leading technology provider for fitness businesses globally, today announced the appointment of Mohammed (Mo) Iqbal as Chief Strategy Officer. Effective immediately, Iqbal will lead the company’s strategic growth initiatives, including partnerships, strategic consulting services, and mergers & acquisitions, to further solidify ABC Fitness’ position as an industry leader.

In this newly created role, Iqbal will focus on building a value-added consulting business for ABC Fitness, expanding and refining the company’s strategic partnership program, and identifying strategic acquisitions that enhance ABC Fitness’ capabilities to deliver on its mission of turning fitness visions into seamless reality. Additionally, he will work closely with ABC Fitness’ Chief Product Officer, Finn Hagerty, and the rest of our Product Management leadership team to ensure ABC Fitness is delivering on its commitment to be the most innovative and integrated club management solution in the industry, while taking advantage of emerging trends and technologies in the marketplace.

“Mo brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach to the fitness industry, leveraging his expertise in strategy, partnerships, and technology. ABC Fitness is already helping over 30,000 fitness operators around the globe, and with Mo’s leadership, we will establish a strategic consulting practice that will help support our customer’s increasingly specialized needs and the wellness industry as a whole,” said Bill Davis, Chief Executive Officer of ABC Fitness. “By leveraging our 40 years of data insights, Mo will help us provide even greater strategic value to our customers, fueling innovation and success for our strategic partners.”

Iqbal joins ABC Fitness with a strong background in technology-driven fitness solutions. As the founder and CEO of SweatWorks, a digital agency specializing in fitness technology, he has been at the forefront of AI, interoperability, and data-driven personalization.

“I am excited to join ABC Fitness at such a pivotal time for the industry. Fitness businesses have more data at their fingertips than ever before and there is a real opportunity in making that data actionable to improve business performance and member experience,” said Mohammed Iqbal, Chief Strategy Officer of ABC Fitness. “Technology will be the key driver in growth and delivering truly personalized experiences for both fitness professionals and consumers.”

Iqbal will transition to Chairman of SweatWorks, where he will continue to guide the agency’s vision and strategic direction. Iqbal is a recognized thought leader in the fitness industry and will continue to provide leadership and advisory support to various brands, while also being an active voice on his podcast and various other public platforms.

To learn more about ABC Fitness, visit www.abcfitness.com and follow on social media on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is the number one technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions, ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 600k+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.