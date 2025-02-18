Notice of Capital Markets Day - Save the Date

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 18 February, 2025 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, will host a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for investors and analysts on Monday 7 April 2025 at 2pm CET / 1pm GMT / 8am ET.

The event will include presentations, panel discussions and Q&A sessions led by IBA’s management team with speakers from across the Group. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights into IBA’s strategy, including selected growth initiatives and performance drivers, as well as a deep dive into its business lines and markets.

For further information, please contact ICR Healthcare IBA@icrhealthcare.com.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Healthcare

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@icrhealthcare.com

