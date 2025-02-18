TOPDON US Selects Universal Technical Institute as its First-ever Partner for Postsecondary Transportation Education

ROCKAWAY, NEW JERSEY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON US, the premier provider of cutting-edge technology and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, is partnering with Universal Technical Institute (UTI), the transportation, skilled trades, and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. The new five-year partnership is TOPDON’s first agreement with a post-secondary educational institution focused on transportation programs. TOPDON will initially support UTI’s emerging program to train students on Electric Vehicle (EV) maintenance and repair.

“Our partnership with UTI represents an exciting opportunity to support an educational institution working with students across the country,” said Chad Schnitz, Vice President of TOPDON USA. “In the past, our TOP-UP initiatives have focused on supporting local community schools and automotive training programs. UTI is a nationally recognized leader in training, education and development of students pursuing skilled trades education and careers. This is an exciting step forward in our mission to foster the next generation of automotive and transportation professionals across the country.”

Through the TOP-UP Initiative, TOPDON’s partnership will initially support UTI-Rancho Cucamonga, UTI-Sacramento and UTI-Long Beach that offer UTI’s EV training curriculum. Among the diagnostic tools being provided by TOPDON is the Phoenix Max with EV Kits and the Tornado120000. TOPDON’s newest cutting-edge automotive diagnostic scanner, the Phoenix Max, features a 13.3-inch screen with a wide array of functionalities, including a docking station, ADAS compatibility, and Topology Mapping that shows all car systems in one view. The Tornado120000 professional smart programming power supply is designed to provide efficient charging and voltage stabilization for vehicles equipped with 12V batteries.

“As a leading provider of in-demand automotive and transportation training, UTI is focused on offering programs that prepare our students to begin their career in these fields,” said UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. “As the EV market matures and technology expands, UTI is pleased to work with TOPDON to prepare our students to work with these sophisticated machines. TOPDON’s Phoenix Max and Tornado120000 are valuable resources that complement our curriculum and give our students the practical experience they need to repair and maintain EVs.”

UTI is among one of the nation’s first training institutes to offer a training program on the repair and maintenance of EVs. The curriculum, currently being taught at five UTI campuses nationwide, will gradually be rolled out to other campuses in the UTI system.

TOPDON’s TOP-UP program was created as a global initiative and introduced in the U.S. in 2022. The U.S. program supports community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce. The five-year agreement with UTI includes a donation of TOPDON’s professional series of tools, including the Phoenix Max and Tornado120000, as well as product discounts for students and alumni of the college.

About TOPDON US

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON US is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company’s cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit www.topdon.us

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 15 campuses located in nine states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in eight states, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu , or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on Twitter @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.





