INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Investors – Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Alarum Technologies Ltd. (“Alarum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALAR). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Alarum’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Alarum was less effective in retaining and/or expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors; (ii) the foregoing would impair Alarum’s ability to generate consistent revenue growth; and (iii) accordingly, Alarum’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you bought shares of Alarum between March 14, 2024 and August 26, 2024, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/alarum-technologies/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 15, 2025.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com