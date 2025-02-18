New 2024 Canadian Consumer Report Shows Cannabis Market Decline

SEATTLE, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Cones USA , the cannabis industry’s leading authority on pre-rolls, packaging, and smoking accessories, today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper examining the state of the Canadian cannabis market. This report, developed using industry-leading data from Headset , highlights that while the Canadian cannabis market saw a 3.27% decline in total revenue for 2024, for six months of 2024 (May–October), pre-rolls outsold flower, with a peak lead of 3% in July. This trend suggests that consumers favor pre-rolls, particularly in the warmer months when convenience and portability become more desirable. If these patterns continue, pre-rolls are projected to become Canada’s top-selling cannabis product in 2025.

The cannabis market decrease in 2024 was largely driven by sharp decreases in flower and edible sales. While flower remains the market leader, sales dropped 9.3% YoY, with its market share shrinking by 2.2%. Meanwhile, pre-roll sales grew 1.24%, a marginal increase but a significant sign of resilience compared to other product segments.

Key Findings from the Report

Market Shifts: Pre-Rolls vs. Flower

In 2023, flower led pre-rolls by nearly 4% in market share —in 2024, that lead has shrunk to just 0.25% .

—in 2024, that lead has shrunk to . Flower’s lead in total sales over pre-rolls has dropped 92% YoY to a mere 0.1%, with a 14.2% decline in unit sales and 9.3% decline in total revenue.

Since 2022, flower’s market share has fallen from 45% to 35%, with YoY declines continuing into 2025.

The Rise of Pre-Rolls in Canada

Pre-rolls led unit sales in 2024, accounting for 39% of total cannabis products sold , moving 68.6 million units .

in 2024, accounting for , moving . The segment remains stable due to strong growth in key categories, including: Hybrid - Single Strain pre-rolls : +8.3% ($37M) Infused/Connoisseur pre-rolls : +6.5% ($27M)

Multi-packs dominate the Canadian market, comprising 85% of all pre-roll sales , significantly higher than the 50% share seen in the U.S.

, significantly higher than the Pre-roll pricing in Canada is nearly double that of the U.S., with an average item price of $18.43, compared to $9.26 in the U.S., primarily due to the dominance of multi-pack formats.

Consumer Trends & Purchasing Behavior

Men purchase nearly two-thirds of all pre-rolls , though the gender gap decreases with age.

, though the gender gap decreases with age. Millennials dominate cannabis purchasing , controlling 45% of the market , followed by Gen Z (28%) , Gen X (19%) , and Baby Boomers (8%) .

, controlling , followed by , , and . Younger consumers buy more frequently but spend less per transaction, while Millennials and Gen Z outspend their share of the market by 5% on average.



Top Pre-Roll Brands in Canada

General Admission remains the dominant leader, outselling its nearest competitor, Shred , by 250% in total sales and 225% in units sold .

remains the dominant leader, outselling its nearest competitor, , by and . Shred climbed from No. 9 to No. 2 , increasing sales by 85% .

climbed from , increasing sales by . Black Forty Cannabis rose to No. 3, with a 16% increase in sales .

rose to No. 3, with a . Jeeter , a recent entrant into the Canadian market, now holds the No. 4 position.

, a recent entrant into the Canadian market, now holds the No. 4 position. Redecan, the former market leader, remains in the Top 5 for the fifth consecutive year.



The Future of Canadian Cannabis: Pre-Rolls Take the Lead

Based on the latest data, pre-rolls are on track to surpass flower as the leading cannabis category in 2025. Their continued growth, coupled with flower’s steady decline, signals a permanent market shift.

“With the cannabis market maturing, pre-rolls have proven to be the strongest and most adaptable category,” said Harrison Bard, Co-Founder and CEO of Custom Cones USA. “Consumers are choosing convenience, consistency, and quality—especially in Canada, where multi-packs and infused options are driving sales. If these trends continue, 2025 will mark the first full year that pre-rolls dominate the Canadian market.”

For the full Canadian Pre-Roll Market Report, see here .

