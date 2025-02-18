Orocidin QR-01 Shows a Good Safety Profile in Preclinical Toxicity Study

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocidin A/S (“Orocidin”), a subsidiary of Nordicus Partners Corporation (OTCQB: NORD) (“Nordicus” or the “Company”), a financial consulting company specializing in supporting Nordic and U.S. life sciences companies in establishing themselves in the U.S. market, has successively completed its first toxicity study for QR-01, a novel treatment for aggressive periodontitis.

In the study, Orocidin dosed hamsters over a 2-week period with a concentration 5-8 times higher than the planned dose for the upcoming pilot efficacy study in patients.

“We are pleased to report that all animals exhibited high tolerance to the drug, with no adverse reactions and irritation at the buccal application site. No significant side effects were observed and more importantly, the necroscopic cross examination showed no changes in tissues.” said Allan Wehnert, CEO & Founder of Orocidin.

The successful completion of this study marks an important milestone for Orocidin, providing the foundation for the upcoming pivotal eight-week toxicity study.

For further information, contact:

Mr. Henrik Rouf

Chief Executive Officer

hr@nordicuspartners.com

Tel +1 310 666 0750

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

Harbor Access Investor Relations

Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-Access.com

Tel +1 475 477 9401

About Orocidin

Orocidin’s mission is to develop the preferred treatment against aggressive periodontitis. Our innovative therapeutic agent, QR-01, distinguishes itself through its unique ability to provide treatment of both inflammation and bacterial infection.

About Nordicus Partners Corporation

Nordicus Partners Corporation is the only U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company for Nordic life sciences companies. Leveraging decades of combined management experience in domestic and global corporate sectors, Nordicus excels in corporate finance activities including business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired 100% of Orocidin A/S, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company developing next-generation therapies for periodontitis and 100% of Bio-Convert ApS, a Danish preclinical-stage biotech company dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of oral leukoplakia. For more information about Nordicus, please visit: www.nordicuspartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Threads and BlueSky.

