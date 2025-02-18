GL Communications Advances High-Density Call Emulation for Scalable Network Testing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their High-Density Call Emulation Tools, which can emulate thousands of simultaneous phone calls over IP, TDM, and Analog networks. These solutions allow users to generate and analyze a large number of phone calls, replicating real-world traffic conditions in a controlled test environment.

[For illustration, refer to High-Density Call Emulation Architecture]

There is a rapidly growing demand for voice, video, and data services world-wide. Service providers and customers alike must rigorously test their networks to identify performance bottlenecks and bandwidth limitations. GL’s solutions provide comprehensive load testing, call monitoring, and voice quality measurements across various telecom networks.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states, “GL provides solutions to emulate thousands of simultaneous phone calls across IP, TDM, and Analog networks. Customers can load test infrastructure, monitor calls, and measure voice quality. Our solutions include GUI and scripting for call emulation and are available in both portable and rack-mount form factors. They support all telecom protocols, including VoIP (SIP + RTP), ISDN, SS7, and Analog (FXO/FXS), and emulate FAX calls over these networks.”

GL’s Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) framework emulates IP, TDM, and Analog protocols. Additionally, MAPS™ High-Density (HD) is a dedicated hardware appliance serving as an advanced RTP media generator for high-volume VoIP call emulation. It supports signaling and traffic generation for IP and Wireless networks, including SIP, GSM A, BICC, MGCP, and H.248/MEGACO, along with voice quality testing using E-model (R-factor) and MOS. Available in rack-mount or portable configurations with up to 8 x 1GigE interfaces, it generates up to 64,000 simultaneous calls per appliance.

The MAPS™ platform also supports multiple TDM protocols, including CAS, ISDN, SS7, FXO, FXS, MAP, CAP, INAP, and GSM, enabling large call volumes and high call rates for legacy networks, facilitating effective network performance testing under heavy traffic.

MAPS™ SS7 Protocol Emulator emulates high volumes of ISUP traffic over TDM networks, enabling automated stress and load testing through Load and Bulk Call Generation. This supports efficient network performance evaluation, reliability testing, and capacity planning in SS7 environments, with compatibility across ANSI, China, ETSI, ITU, and UK standards.

MAPS™ ISDN Protocol Emulator emulates ISDN signaling over TDM networks, generating high volumes of ISDN traffic for comprehensive testing. It supports various ISDN standards, including ITU-T Q.931, 5ESS, 4ESS, BELL, DMS-100, DMS-250, and QSIG ECMA, and can emulate Q.921 LAPD signaling over ISDN’s D channel.

MAPS™ CAS Protocol Emulator emulates Channel Associated Signaling (CAS) calls to test network performance under stress. It supports CAS signaling types like Loop Start, R1, MFC-R2, and Feature Group D (FGD), generating numerous simultaneous calls with DTMF/MF tones, signaling bits, and dialed digits to assess telecom system capacity and resilience.

MAPS™ Analog Phone Simulator (APS) is a high-capacity analog call generator for testing Central Offices, PBXs, Gateways, and other telecom equipment. It includes server hardware, GL MAPS™ software, channel banks, and optional fax emulation and voice quality testing modules in a compact rack-mount system. MAPS™ APS system supports up to 96 independent FXO/FXS ports per server.

Other key features include:

API support for Python and Java, enabling integration with automation frameworks

Script-based, protocol-independent MAPS™ architecture

Transmits and detects media traffic, including digits, voice files, single/dual tones, and fax

Manual and automated bulk call emulation for efficient testing

Periodic logging and reporting of call-related metrics, such as attempted calls, failed calls, and Mean Opinion Scores



