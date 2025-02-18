New York, USA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Observe Growth at a CAGR of ~12% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The allergy diagnostics market is expanding rapidly due to the growing prevalence of allergic diseases. Additionally, worsening environmental conditions, including declining air quality in industrialized regions caused by rising pollution levels, are further driving market growth.

The allergy diagnostics market report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading allergy diagnostics companies' market shares, challenges, allergy diagnostics market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market allergy diagnostics companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Allergy Diagnostics Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global allergy diagnostics market during the forecast period.

In the allergy type segment of the allergy diagnostics market, the drug allergy category is estimated to account for a significant market share.

Notable allergy diagnostics companies such as HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., Thermofisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Romer Labs Division Holding, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, HollisterStier Allergy, Eurofins Scientific, Omega Diagnostics Group plc, HYCOR Biomedical, R-Biopharm AG, AEKSU GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Inc, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc, Astra Biotech GmbH, Erba Group, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc, Hemostasis Inc, BioMerieux SA, PerkinElmer Holdings Ltd, and several others, are currently operating in the allergy diagnostics market.

In October 2024, ALK introduced a newly licensed range of ALK-branded allergy skin testing devices and well trays. This collection features the AllerTest-1™, AllerTest-8™, and AllerTest-10™ devices for allergy testing and diagnosis, along with the AllerTest™ 48-well and 60-well allergen trays.

In September 2024, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company and Alerje, Inc. formed a strategic partnership to revolutionize allergy diagnosis and treatment worldwide.

Allergy Diagnostics Overview

Allergy diagnostics play a crucial role in identifying specific allergens responsible for allergic reactions, enabling targeted management and treatment. These diagnostics include skin prick tests (SPT), blood tests measuring allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE), and more advanced molecular techniques such as component-resolved diagnostics (CRD). Skin prick tests provide rapid results by introducing small amounts of allergens into the skin and observing localized reactions, while blood tests, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) or radioallergosorbent tests (RAST), measure IgE levels to various allergens. CRD offers a more precise identification of allergenic proteins, helping distinguish between true allergies and cross-reactivities, which is particularly useful for food allergies and venom hypersensitivity.

Emerging technologies are further improving allergy diagnostics by increasing accuracy and reducing false positives. Basophil activation tests (BAT), for instance, assess immune cell responses to allergens, offering an alternative for patients who cannot undergo skin or blood tests. Microarray-based assays enable the simultaneous detection of multiple allergens, enhancing efficiency in clinical settings. Additionally, advancements in point-of-care diagnostics are making allergy testing more accessible and convenient, especially in remote areas. Personalized allergy diagnostics, integrating genetic and immunological markers, are also on the horizon, promising more precise and individualized allergy management strategies.





Allergy Diagnostics Market Insights

North America is projected to hold a significant share of the allergy diagnostics market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the rising prevalence of allergies in the region. Furthermore, North America exhibits a high level of awareness regarding allergies of different causes. The presence of leading market players and well-established centers specializing in allergy and immunology services further drives the adoption of allergy diagnostic products.

For example, the increasing cases of allergies, including food allergies, drug allergies, and hay fever, along with a growing number of manufacturers in the United States, are expected to drive demand for allergy diagnostics, contributing to the market’s expansion in the region. DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that 57.5 million prevalent cases of food allergy were found in 2023 in the 7MM. The analysis suggests that around 58% of all food allergy cases across the 7MM were located in the United States.

Additionally, advancements in product development, regulatory approvals, and strategic collaborations are anticipated to further propel the United States allergy diagnostics market in the coming years. Consequently, these combined factors are likely to accelerate market growth during the forecast period.

Allergy Diagnostics Market Dynamics

The allergy diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising allergy prevalence, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients. Allergic diseases, including asthma, rhinitis, and food allergies, are on the rise globally due to environmental pollution, changing lifestyles, and genetic predispositions. This increasing disease burden is pushing the demand for accurate and early diagnostic solutions, which, in turn, is fueling market expansion.

Technological advancements, particularly in molecular diagnostics and automated immunoassay platforms, have revolutionized allergy testing. Traditional skin prick tests and blood tests are now supplemented by highly specific and sensitive multiplex assays, which allow simultaneous detection of multiple allergens with minimal sample volumes. This progress is enhancing diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, making allergy diagnostics more accessible and reliable. The shift towards personalized medicine is also influencing market trends, as physicians increasingly seek targeted diagnostic tools to develop customized treatment plans for patients.

Regulatory policies and reimbursement frameworks play a crucial role in shaping the allergy diagnostics market. In many regions, stringent regulatory approvals and varying reimbursement structures impact market penetration and adoption rates. While developed markets such as North America and Europe have well-established healthcare infrastructures supporting allergy diagnostics, emerging economies face challenges related to affordability, access, and awareness. However, increasing healthcare expenditure and government initiatives in countries like China and India are expected to bridge this gap over time.

Competition in the market is intensifying with key players focusing on research and development to introduce innovative diagnostic solutions. Companies are investing in next-generation sequencing, microarray technologies, and AI-driven diagnostic tools to gain a competitive edge. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations are also shaping the market landscape, enabling firms to expand their product portfolios and geographical presence. The rising adoption of point-of-care testing solutions further indicates a shift towards decentralized and home-based allergy diagnostics.

Overall, the allergy diagnostics market is poised for robust growth, driven by rising disease prevalence, technological innovation, and increasing healthcare investments. While challenges such as regulatory hurdles and affordability remain, ongoing advancements in diagnostic techniques and a growing emphasis on early disease detection are expected to propel the market forward in the coming years.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Allergy Diagnostics Market CAGR ~12% Allergy Diagnostics Market Size by 2032 USD 8.93 Billion Key Allergy Diagnostics Companies HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., Thermofisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher, Romer Labs Division Holding, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, HollisterStier Allergy, Eurofins Scientific, Omega Diagnostics Group plc, HYCOR Biomedical, R-Biopharm AG, AEKSU GROUP GmbH, ACON Laboratories, Inc, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc, Astra Biotech GmbH, Erba Group, Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc, Hemostasis Inc, BioMerieux SA, PerkinElmer Holdings Ltd, and others

Allergy Diagnostics Market Assessment

Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Type: Products (Instruments And Consumables), and Services Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Allergy Type: Food Allergy, Drug Allergy, Inhalant Allergy, and Others Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Diagnostic Test Type: In-Vivo and In-Vitro Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others Allergy Diagnostics Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Allergy Diagnostics Market Report Introduction 2 Allergy Diagnostics Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Allergy Diagnostics Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Allergy Diagnostics Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Allergy Diagnostics Market Layout 8 Allergy Diagnostics Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

