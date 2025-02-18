Fiverr Unveils Fiverr Go, a Visionary AI Platform that Puts Creators Front and Center

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) today announced the launch of Fiverr Go , a groundbreaking AI platform that fundamentally reimagines the relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence. As AI increasingly harvests creative work without compensation or recognition, Fiverr Go introduces a sustainable, human-centric model that protects and amplifies creator rights while helping them scale their businesses.

In an era where AI tools often exploit human creativity without proper attribution or compensation, Fiverr sees a critical opportunity to reshape this dynamic. The company's vision, showcased in a short iconic video at the launch event of Fiverr Go, represents a decisive step toward ensuring that AI serves to enhance rather than diminish human creative potential.

"We built Fiverr Go to ensure creators remain at the center of the creative economy," said Micha Kaufman, CEO and Founder of Fiverr. "This isn't just another AI platform—it's a fundamental reimagining of how AI and human creativity can work together. Instead of letting creators be exploited, Fiverr Go ensures they receive proper credit and compensation while giving them unprecedented tools to scale their work. This is about making our freelancers irreplaceable, not obsolete."

In a significant move that further demonstrates its commitment to empowering freelancers, Fiverr also announced its upcoming Freelancer Equity Program, an industry-first initiative designed to give top-performing freelancers shares in the Company. "Freelancers are the backbone of today's economy and the heart of Fiverr's success," Kaufman added. "With this initiative, we're ensuring they're not just shaping the future of work—they own a piece of it."

Leveraging its unparalleled foundation of over 6.5 billion interactions and nearly 150 million transactions across the marketplace, Fiverr Go combines two powerful offerings designed to address the challenges creators face in today's AI-driven landscape. The Personal AI Creation Model allows creators to train AI exclusively on their own body of work, maintaining complete control over their creative process and rights. Creators configure their models, set their prices, and retain ownership of their creative work, ensuring they benefit directly from their AI-enhanced capabilities.

Complementing this, the Personal AI Assistant analyzes past interactions to become uniquely tailored to each freelancer's preferences and chosen settings. It can enhance communication with potential clients, handle routine tasks, and provide actionable business insights, effectively becoming the creator's business partner.

With Fiverr's data showing how critical the first three minutes are for closing sales, this tool ensures freelancers never miss an opportunity, even when offline.

"The launch of Fiverr Go represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of creative work," continued Kaufman. "We're not just providing tools—we're establishing a new paradigm where AI amplifies human creativity while preserving its essential value. This platform gives creators the power to scale their work without compromising their creative integrity or financial interests."

At launch, Fiverr Go will be available across several creative service categories, including voiceover, songwriting, graphic design, illustration, copywriting, and digital marketing. To ensure high-quality adoption and results, initial access will be limited to top, vetted freelancers with proven track records of creative excellence on the platform.

Dee Smith, a voice-over artist who has earned nearly half a million dollars on the platform since 2021, shares his enthusiasm: "Becoming a freelancer on Fiverr has completely changed my life. With Fiverr Go, I'm excited about the opportunity to expand my business in ways that were simply not possible before. This technology is going to take things to a whole new level while ensuring I maintain control over my creative work."

But we’re not stopping there. As Fiverr introduces its breakthrough personalized AI technology, the company also announced that Fiverr Go will be an open platform for developers that will allow model developers and AI engineers to develop real-world AI applications running on Fiverr’s data, the most extensive transactional data set in existence today. This enables developers to deploy advanced agents and APIs not only to address simple tasks but also the most complex ones, as well, giving developers the opportunity to make money from their applications while offering the most advanced tools to freelancers to take their businesses to the next level.

More details about Fiverr’s upcoming Freelancer Equity Program, coming soon. To learn more about Fiverr Go, see here .

