KeHE Kicks Off 2025 Season With Successful Summer Show

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeHE Distributors®, a distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America, recently concluded its award-winning 2025 Summer Show in Phoenix and virtually on the KeHE CONNECT® platform, featuring top trends, best-in-class merchandising solutions, and deep Show-Only deals. With 5,000 attendees onsite, the show offered unparalleled networking opportunities and fresh insights into the latest industry trends for this summer.

As one of KeHE’s largest events of the year, the Summer Show is a must-attend gathering for retailers and brands looking to expand their offerings and reach new customers. Attendees can connect with industry innovators, while brands gain a valuable platform to showcase & sell their products directly to retail buyers.

“KeHE is dedicated to driving success for its partners by providing a curated assortment of exclusive deals, innovation and on-trend products that will be in high demand this summer,” said Ari Goldsmith, KeHE’s Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media. “The [2025 KeHE] Summer Show was a great commercial success, allowing KeHE to go beyond creating unique experiences for its partners, which encouraged meaningful connections and brand emersion to a digitally enabled, in-person event. It was an opportunity for attendees to experience, firsthand, the items that will excite and engage their customers. We recognize and appreciate the deep partnerships we have cultivated.”

Summer Show Recap

Executive Update: Deb Conklin, President and CEO of KeHE, spoke to the innovations happening across the business including LEAN enhancements, improving customer order quality, developments in its organization, and new technology rollouts based on the requests from it’s partners to serve them better.



Deb Conklin, President and CEO of KeHE, spoke to the innovations happening across the business including LEAN enhancements, improving customer order quality, developments in its organization, and new technology rollouts based on the requests from it’s partners to serve them better. KeHE ® On Trend ® Award Winners: Sixteen brands were selected as KeHE On Trend award winners after one-on-one pitch meetings with KeHE’s Category Management team, highlighting products with a commitment to innovation, purpose, and high-quality ingredients. Learn more about the winners here .



Sixteen brands were selected as KeHE On Trend award winners after one-on-one pitch meetings with KeHE’s Category Management team, highlighting products with a commitment to innovation, purpose, and high-quality ingredients. Learn more about the winners . Serving Goodness: The overall mission of the KeHE Cares ® Foundation is to help transform lives by partnering with organizations that aim to better the lives of others. At this year’s Summer Show, KeHE Cares partnered with the Salvation Army Southwest Division to allow attendees to pack 500+ heat relief kits for homeless shelters, food banks, disaster relief, and rehabilitation centers to bring respite to those who need it the most during the upcoming summer months. In addition, KeHE donated 7 carts of items that will be used to support the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehab Programs.



The overall mission of the KeHE Cares Foundation is to help transform lives by partnering with organizations that aim to better the lives of others. At this year’s Summer Show, KeHE Cares partnered with to allow attendees to pack 500+ heat relief kits for homeless shelters, food banks, disaster relief, and rehabilitation centers to bring respite to those who need it the most during the upcoming summer months. In addition, KeHE donated 7 carts of items that will be used to support the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehab Programs. Sustainability: Over 56,000 Ibs of food from the Summer Show were donated to Phoenix-based St. Mary’s Food Bank , to provide a sustainable solution for reducing waste while supporting local communities in need.

Coming up, KeHE will be hosting its Holiday Show in Chicago from June 11 to 12 and on KeHE CONNECT® from June 4 to 18, to equip partners with the trending products to stock their shelves for the Holiday season. This annual show is an invite-only event.

To learn more about KeHE events and upcoming shows, visit KeHE’s events page .

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation. For more about KeHE, visit KeHE.com or check out its social media channels: LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and X .

KeHE Media Contact:

Ari Goldsmith

Vice President of Marketing & Digital Media, KeHE

Ari.Goldsmith@KeHE.com