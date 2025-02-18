Organized Living to Feature New Products at the International Builders’ Show

Cincinnati, OH, USA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organized Living, the industry-leader in closet and storage solutions, is excited to showcase its top-tier product lines at the 2025 NAHB International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Feb. 25 to 27. We will showcase our latest innovations in closet systems and innovative software designed to make closets simple and profitable for our partners nationwide.

Stop by our booth in West Hall, #W3607, and experience firsthand how we make closets easy. Discover how our high-quality products and industry-leading software can help you exceed your business’s expectations.

New Color Offerings

We are excited to showcase two new color options: Truffle and Slate. Truffle, available in both Select and Classica, features a deep cream velvet finish with a hint of gray, offering a clean, contemporary look. Slate, exclusive to Select, is a dark gray suede finish that adds a modern, sophisticated touch.

"At Organized Living, we’re dedicated to delivering innovative, lasting solutions that put our customers first," said John Kokenge, President and CEO of Organized Living. "Our new color additions bring a modern, refined touch to our product lines, perfectly aligned with today’s trends. These updates reflect our commitment to quality and to exceeding customer expectations with on-trend, contemporary designs."

These stylish colors have a refined appeal, with Truffle’s soft hues creating a serene ambiance and Slate’s rich tones adding timeless elegance. Perfect for both Single Family jobs and Multifamily projects, these additions reflect current trends and elevate any space. Trust Organized Living for all your storage needs and unlock new design possibilities with our updated color offerings.

Premium Hardware

We will be featuring new stylish updates to our VUE and Select product lines, enhancing our hardware options for our customers.

We will highlight our new VUE chrome metal brackets in various options, including 12” and 16” shelf brackets. These additions bring a polished, gap-free look that perfectly aligns with the clean, modern style that homebuyers and residents desire. The new brackets are easy to install and feature a revolutionary adhesive strip that strengthens over time, providing support of up to 85 lbs per foot.

Meanwhile, our Select product line now offers sophisticated black hardware, including corner solutions, rod flanges, clothes rods, and long straight handles. This update adds a touch of timeless elegance, allowing homebuyers and residents to choose between a subtle, harmonious look or a striking contrast to suit their style.

Innovative Software

Whether you work in the Single Family, Multifamily, or Direct to Homeowner markets, Organized Living’s innovative software solutions streamline every step in the closet process—from selection to installation. Our programs are tailored to meet the unique needs of our customers and are designed to simplify processes, boost profits, and deliver exceptional results.

Closet Selector® is the only digital tool that makes closet upgrades easy for Builders, Dealers, and homebuyers. This comprehensive, integrated tool streamlines the selection and installation of closets for every area in the home. Whether you're involved in custom, semi-custom, production, or remodeling projects, Closet Selector will boost your profits without increasing the home's base cost.

Bid360® makes adding high-quality storage and organization solutions to your properties easy. Designed for Multifamily professionals, this innovative tool combines an intuitive user interface, advanced artificial intelligence, and error-free data analytics to outperform other construction project management tools. From takeoff to completion, Bid360 ensures projects stay on budget and on time.

High-Quality Products

Organized Living was recently honored as the Best Home Organization & Storage Solutions Provider at the 2024 BUILD Construction & Engineering Awards. This recognition underscores our dedication to delivering high-quality storage systems that captivate both homebuyers and residents. From fixed ventilated options to luxury built-in solutions, we offer a comprehensive range of products engineered to last a lifetime.

Fixed Wire: We offer two economical fixed Ventilated Wire systems. Shelftech™ is our economical grade wire shelving for price-conscious projects, matching the competition. Lifetime™ is the strongest fixed wire solution available on the market, holding 75 lbs per foot of shelving providing the strength and durability homebuyers and residents expect.

Fixed Wood: VUE ® is a refined fixed wood shelving that provides the look and strength customers expect. VUE is the new standard for Builders and Multifamily professionals and is the perfect step up for homebuyers and residents who prefer solid shelving over wire.

is a refined fixed wood shelving that provides the look and strength customers expect. VUE is the new standard for Builders and Multifamily professionals and is the perfect step up for homebuyers and residents who prefer solid shelving over wire. Adjustable: freedomRail ® offers unmatched versatility and adaptability, making it the ideal storage solution for every homebuyer and resident. Its patented design requires only the Rail to be attached to the wall—no blocking needed—allowing components and accessories to be easily adjusted over time. As the only fully adjustable storage system that works throughout the entire home, freedomRail empowers homebuyers and residents to personalize and enhance their space without tools, even after move-in. Plus, it meets ADA requirements, ensuring accessibility and convenience for all ages and abilities.

is the ideal built-in closet solution, offering high-quality, affordable storage for both Builders and Multifamily professionals. With its premium features and traditional design, Select meets the demands of homebuyers and residents alike, enhancing property appeal and adding a high-end look that stands out. Multifamily professionals can rely on Select® to help differentiate properties, boost rental income, and improve resident retention, while Builders can provide homebuyers with a storage solution that meets their demands like never before! Custom Built-In: Custom storage with built-in luxury, Classica™ combines beauty and strength to create custom storage solutions designed to last a lifetime. Classica maximizes form and function for homebuyers and residents who clearly understand their storage needs.

Join Organized Living at Booth #W3607 in the West Hall at the 2025 NAHB International Builders’ Show. Explore our cutting-edge products, innovative software and connect with our experts to learn how we can elevate your business. Schedule a demo beforehand here or stop by to see how we make closets easy!