Adam Arnett joins Norton Rose Fulbright in Chicago as US Co-Head of Private Equity

Chicago, IL, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that private equity partner Adam Arnett has joined its growing Chicago office. Adam will be the firm’s US Co-Head of Private Equity alongside New York partner Ward Atterbury, who also serves as its Global Head of Private Equity.

Adam represents private equity sponsors in complex business transactions and portfolio companies through the investment lifecycle. His private equity practice focuses on M&A transactions primarily in the middle market, including leveraged buyouts, divestitures and minority investments, equity co-investments, joint ventures, financings, restructurings and other strategic transactions domestically and internationally.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner as well as one of its two Global Managing Partners, said:

“We have prioritized growing our private equity team as well as our Chicago office, making Adam a truly perfect fit for us. We expect a flurry of PE activity as there is an increased appetite of private capital investors to deploy funds as well as a backlog of portfolio companies. Adam’s arrival will benefit our clients with private equity interests during this uptick and beyond.”

Adam brings more than 15 years of experience representing clients across a range of industries, including food and agribusiness, tech-enabled business services, communications, media and technology, education, chemicals, manufacturing and industrials. Licensed in Illinois and New York, he earned his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from Duquesne University.

Adam, who joins the firm from Mayer Brown, said:

“The impressive roster of private equity lawyers that Norton Rose Fulbright has assembled positions this firm to become a leader in this space, with highly skilled practitioners in tax, leveraged finance, benefits and fund formation providing valuable support. The firm’s strategic positioning in the world’s leading business and financial centers will also serve my clients well, particularly as it relates to cross-border transactions in Europe and Canada.”

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chicago office opened in 2022 with an 11-lawyer team and has since grown to nearly 40 lawyers across a range of practice areas. Last year, the firm expanded its office size to three-and-a-half floors and 32,000 square feet at 1045 on Fulton—the newest and tallest building in the vibrant Fulton Market Historic District.

Sameer Ghaznavi, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Chicago Partner-in-Charge, commented:

“Since entering the Chicago market and setting up shop in Fulton Market, our office continues to stand out in the marketplace in terms of its people, culture, extraordinary talent and its focus on supporting the local community. Adam is a dynamic, entrepreneurial and standout legal talent that is emblematic of the attorneys that comprise our team. His leadership and relationships in the PE world will have a notable impact on our ability to provide top-level service to our clients and our growth plans for Chicago.”

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across more than 50 locations worldwide, including Houston, New York, London, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg, covering the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

Attachment