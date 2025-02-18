Gibson Energy Announces 5% Dividend Increase and Declares Dividend

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson”, or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, representing a 5% increase of $0.02 per common share per quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on April 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Gibson's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

“We are pleased to announce a 5% increase to the dividend, marking the sixth consecutive annual increase,” said Riley Hicks, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This dividend increase is reflective of the growth of our long-term, stable cash flows in 2024 driven by record-setting volumes achieved at the Gateway and Edmonton Terminals. As we move into 2025, we remain committed to our Infrastructure strategy, prioritizing safety, adhering to our Financial Governing Principles and maintaining a disciplined approach to per-share growth. In order to further enhance shareholder returns, we expect to deploy up to $200 million between growth capital and share repurchases this year."

About Gibson

Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements) including, but not limited to, statements concerning Gibson's dividend increase and payment, share repurchases and financial and other commitments. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words ''anticipate'', ''plan'', ''contemplate'', ''continue'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', ''intend'', ''propose'', ''might'', ''may'', ''will'', ''shall'', ''project'', ''should'', ''could'', ''would'', ''believe'', ''predict'', ''forecast'', ''pursue'', ''potential'' and ''capable'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson's beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, dividend payment, share repurchases, the return of capital to shareholders and the funding sources thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by securities law. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of numerous risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Information Form dated February 18, 2025, and Management's Discussion and Analysis dated February 18, 2025 as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Beth Pollock

Vice President, Capital Markets & Risk

Phone: (403) 992-6478

Email: beth.pollock@gibsonenergy.com

Media: Wendy Robinson

Director, Communications & Brand

Phone: (403) 827-6057

Email: wendy.robinson@gibsonenergy.com





