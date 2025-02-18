Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”; the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company providing therapies for people with chronic disorders, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary & Recent Business Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year to $85.6 million
  • Gross margin of 75% versus 72% in Q4 2023
  • Net income of $9.7 million versus $8.2 million in Q4 2023
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million versus $15.4 million in Q4 2023
  • Expanded launch of Nimbl to include patients with lower extremity lymphedema
  • Appointed Laura King to Board of Directors
  • Promoted Aaron Snodgrass to Senior Vice President, Sales, effective February 18, 2025

Full Year 2024 Summary:

  • Total revenue increased 7% year-over-year in 2024 to $293.0 million
  • Gross margin of 74% in 2024, compared to 71% in 2023
  • Operating cashflow of $40.7 million in 2024, compared to $35.9 million in 2023
  • Ended 2024 with $94.4 million in cash, up from $61.0 million at the end of 2023

“Our fourth quarter results capped off a dynamic year for Tactile, during which we launched our next-generation lymphedema platform, generated clinical evidence supporting the value of our therapies, deployed new workflow-related tools to enhance speed and efficiency in order operations, and served over 79,000 patients with our lymphedema and airway clearance solutions,” said Sheri Dodd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tactile Medical. “Financially, we demonstrated a consistent ability to strengthen our balance sheet and expand profitability, while also delivering double-digit revenue growth in the fourth quarter.”

Ms. Dodd concluded, “Our financial and operational progress in 2024, coupled with strong market fundamentals and an innovative portfolio, leaves us confident that we are well-positioned to advance our market leadership this year and over the long-term while delivering sustainable, profitable growth. In 2025, we will also continue investing in our strategic priority to enhance the overall patient experience, including through improving access to care, expanding treatment options, and supporting the end-to-end patient journey.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.9 million, or 10%, to $85.6 million, compared to $77.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $7.6 million, or 11%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.3 million, or 4%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $8.4 million, or 15%, to $64.4 million, compared to $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 75.2% of revenue, compared to 72.1% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 increased $7.6 million, or 17%, to $51.9 million, compared to $44.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Operating income was $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Interest income was $0.9 million in each of the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Interest expense was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $0.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income tax expense was $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $8.2 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 24.5 million and 23.8 million for the fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue in the full year of 2024 increased $18.6 million, or 7%, to $293.0 million, compared to $274.4 million in the full year of 2023. The increase in total revenue was attributable to an increase of $17.6 million, or 7%, in sales and rentals of the lymphedema product line and an increase of $0.9 million, or 3%, in sales of the airway clearance product line in the full year of 2024, compared to the full year of 2023.

Net income in the full year of 2024 was $17.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $28.5 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in the full year of 2023.

Weighted average shares used to compute diluted net income per share were 24.1 million and 23.2 million in the full year of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.1 million in the full year of 2024, compared to $29.7 million in the full year of 2023.

Balance Sheet Summary

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $94.4 million in cash and $26.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement, compared to $61.0 million in cash and $29.3 million of outstanding borrowings under its credit agreement as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, $26.5 million remained available under the Company’s $30.0 million share repurchase program, which became effective on October 30, 2024, and expires October 31, 2026.

2025 Financial Outlook

The Company expects full year 2025 total revenue in the range of $316 million to $322 million, representing growth of approximately 8% to 10% year-over-year, compared to total revenue of $293.0 million in 2024. The Company also expects full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $37 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million in 2024.

About Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (DBA Tactile Medical)

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapies for people suffering from underserved, chronic conditions including lymphedema, lipedema, chronic venous insufficiency and chronic pulmonary disease by helping them live better and care for themselves at home. Tactile Medical collaborates with clinicians to expand clinical evidence, raise awareness, increase access to care, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of patients each year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
  December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023
Assets     
Current assets      
Cash $94,367 $61,033
Accounts receivable  44,937  43,173
Net investment in leases  14,540  14,195
Inventories  18,666  22,527
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,053  4,366
Total current assets  177,563  145,294
Non-current assets      
Property and equipment, net  5,603  6,195
Right of use operating lease assets  16,633  19,128
Intangible assets, net  42,789  46,724
Goodwill  31,063  31,063
Accounts receivable, non-current    10,936
Deferred income taxes  18,311  19,378
Other non-current assets  5,962  2,720
Total non-current assets  120,361  136,144
Total assets $297,924 $281,438
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $5,648 $6,659
Note payable  2,956  2,956
Accrued payroll and related taxes  17,923  16,789
Accrued expenses  7,780  5,904
Income taxes payable  270  1,467
Operating lease liabilities  2,980  2,807
Other current liabilities  3,147  4,475
Total current liabilities  40,704  41,057
Non-current liabilities      
Note payable, non-current  23,220  26,176
Accrued warranty reserve, non-current  1,209  1,681
Income taxes payable, non-current  239  446
Operating lease liabilities, non-current  15,955  18,436
Total non-current liabilities  40,623  46,739
Total liabilities  81,327  87,796
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023    
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,883,475 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024; 23,600,584 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023  24  24
Additional paid-in capital  180,719  174,724
Retained earnings  35,854  18,894
Total stockholders’ equity  216,597  193,642
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $297,924 $281,438
       


Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
             
             
  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenue            
Sales revenue $75,270  $67,407  $256,012  $239,493 
Rental revenue  10,315   10,245   36,972   34,930 
Total revenue  85,585   77,652   292,984   274,423 
Cost of revenue            
Cost of sales revenue  18,005   18,190   64,815   66,713 
Cost of rental revenue  3,211   3,455   11,481   12,577 
Total cost of revenue  21,216   21,645   76,296   79,290 
Gross profit            
Gross profit - sales revenue  57,265   49,217   191,197   172,780 
Gross profit - rental revenue  7,104   6,790   25,491   22,353 
Gross profit  64,369   56,007   216,688   195,133 
Operating expenses            
Sales and marketing  29,206   26,581   112,009   107,119 
Research and development  2,038   1,793   8,832   7,823 
Reimbursement, general and administrative  19,977   15,200   71,135   62,074 
Intangible asset amortization and earn-out  633   633   2,531   76 
Total operating expenses  51,854   44,207   194,507   177,092 
Income from operations  12,515   11,800   22,181   18,041 
Interest income  948   859   3,384   1,874 
Interest expense  (472)  (897)  (2,085)  (4,147)
Other income     2   9   2 
Income before income taxes  12,991   11,764   23,489   15,770 
Income tax expense (benefit)  3,275   3,562   6,529   (12,745)
Net income $9,716  $8,202  $16,960  $28,515 
Net income per common share            
Basic $0.40  $0.35  $0.71  $1.24 
Diluted $0.40  $0.35  $0.70  $1.23 
Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income per common share            
Basic  24,007,863   23,551,388   23,883,729   22,925,497 
Diluted  24,473,898   23,771,490   24,138,244   23,176,169 
                 


Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
   
  Year Ended December 31,
(In thousands) 2024
 2023
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $16,960  $28,515 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  6,792   6,539 
Deferred income taxes  1,067   (19,378)
Stock-based compensation expense  7,819   7,547 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment and intangibles  308   3 
Change in fair value of earn-out liability     (2,475)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:      
Accounts receivable  (1,764)  11,653 
Net investment in leases  (345)  1,935 
Inventories  3,861   597 
Income taxes  (1,404)  (721)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (3,929)  72 
Right of use operating lease assets  187   71 
Accounts receivable, non-current  10,936   12,125 
Accounts payable  (1,087)  (3,853)
Accrued payroll and related taxes  1,134   (311)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  120   (6,464)
Net cash provided by operating activities  40,655   35,855 
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,392)  (2,324)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  12    
Intangible assets expenditures  (117)  (157)
Net cash used in investing activities  (2,497)  (2,481)
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from issuance of note payable     8,250 
Payments on earn-out     (10,575)
Payments on note payable  (3,000)  (3,000)
Payments on revolving line of credit     (25,000)
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs     (125)
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options  24   14 
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the employee stock purchase plan  1,660   1,541 
Payments for repurchases of common stock  (3,508)   
Proceeds from issuance of common stock at market     34,625 
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (4,824)  5,730 
Net increase (decrease) in cash  33,334   39,104 
Cash – beginning of period  61,033   21,929 
Cash – end of period $94,367  $61,033 
       
Supplemental cash flow disclosure      
Cash paid for interest $2,106  $4,560 
Cash paid for taxes $6,848  $5,815 
Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid $76  $528 
         

The following table summarizes revenue by product line for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  December 31, December 31,
(In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023
Revenue            
Lymphedema products $77,083  $69,464  $259,361  $241,721 
Airway clearance products  8,502   8,188   33,623   32,702 
Total $85,585  $77,652  $292,984  $274,423 
             
Percentage of total revenue            
Lymphedema products  90%  89%  89%  88%
Airway clearance products  10%  11%  11%  12%
Total  100%  100%  100%  100%
                 

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as the dollar and percentage change between the comparable periods:

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
                         
  Three Months Ended Increase Year Ended Increase
  December 31, (Decrease) December 31, (Decrease)
(Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 $ % 2024 2023 $ %
Net income $9,716  $8,202 $1,514  18 % $16,960  $28,515  $(11,555) 41 %
Interest (income) expense, net  (476)  38  (514) N.M. %  (1,299)  2,273   (3,572) (157)%
Income tax expense (benefit)  3,275   3,562  (287) (8)%  6,529   (12,745)  19,274  (151) 
Depreciation and amortization  1,714   1,624  90  6 %  6,793   6,539   254  4 %
Stock-based compensation  1,850   1,950  (100) (5)%  7,819   7,547   272  4 %
Change in fair value of earn-out          %     (2,475)  2,475  (100)%
Executive transition costs  137     137   %  248      248   %
Adjusted EBITDA $16,216  $15,376 $840  5 % $37,050  $29,654  $7,396  25 %
                                

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net income guidance range to the Adjusted EBITDA guidance range for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:

       
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.
Reconciliation of FY 2025 GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Unaudited)
       
  Year Ended
  December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)    Low    High
Net income $15,750  $17,150 
Interest income, net  (2,500)  (2,500)
Income tax expense benefit  6,100   6,700 
Depreciation and amortization  6,700   6,700 
Stock-based compensation  8,800   8,800 
Executive transition costs  150   150 
Adjusted EBITDA $35,000  $37,000 
         

