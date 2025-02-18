COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights of 2024's Fourth Quarter

  • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging gains, were $336 million.
  • Operating cash flow was $223 million or $0.76 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $252 million.
  • Adjusted net income was $46.3 million or $0.16 per share for the quarter.
  • Six successful wells were turned to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average daily initial production rate of 40 MMcf per well.
  • Added over 64,000 net acres in the Western Haynesville, increasing total acreage in the play to 518,000 net acres.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Comstock produced 124.2 Bcfe in the fourth quarter as compared to 140.6 Bcfe in the fourth quarter of 2023. The lower production in the quarter was related to the decision to drop two operated rigs in early 2024 and to defer completion activity in the third quarter of 2024. Comstock's realized natural gas price for the fourth quarter of 2024 averaged $2.32 per Mcf before hedging and $2.70 per Mcf after hedging. Natural gas and oil sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $336.1 million (including realized hedging gains of $47.8 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $222.8 million, and the net loss for the fourth quarter was $55.3 million or $0.19 per share. Net loss in the quarter included a pre-tax $126.9 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts held for natural gas price risk management. Excluding this item, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $46.3 million, or $0.16 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter averaged $0.72 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.36 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.06 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 69% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 73% after hedging.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Production in 2024 was 527.8 Bcfe as compared to 524.9 Bcfe in 2023. Natural gas and oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $1.3 billion (including realized hedging gains of $207.8 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the year was $675.2 million, and the net loss was $218.8 million or $0.76 per share. The adjusted net loss excluding a pre-tax $197.6 million unrealized loss on hedging contracts for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $69.0 million or $0.24 per share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the year ended December 31, 2024 averaged $0.78 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.11 for production and other taxes and $0.05 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged operating margin was 61% during 2024 and 68% after hedging.

2024 Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 50 (42.9 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2024, which had an average lateral length of 10,759 feet. Comstock also turned 48 (42.9 net) operated wells to sales in 2024, which had an average initial production rate of 26 MMcf per day.

Since its last operational update in October, Comstock turned an additional six (6.0 net) operated Western Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales as follows:

Well Vertical Depth (feet) Completed Lateral (feet) Initial Production Rate (MMcf per day)
       
Hodges #1 16,705 11,405 39
Powell #1 18,081 9,758 42
Hogue #1 18,872 12,055 44
Deornellas A #1 18,975 10,884 42
Deornellas B #2 17,552 9,473 40
Miles #1 15,921 10,584 34

These wells had average initial daily production rates of 40 MMcf per day and average completed lateral lengths of 10,693 feet.

2024 Proved Oil and Gas Reserves

Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2024 were estimated at 3.8 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe") as compared to 4.9 Tcfe as of December 31, 2023. The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 3.8 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2024 were substantially all natural gas, 73% developed and 98% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $1.6 billion using the Company's average first of month 2024 prices of $1.84 per Mcf of natural gas and $71.07 per barrel of oil. The natural gas and oil prices used in determining the December 31, 2024 proved reserve estimates were 23% lower for natural gas and 2% lower for oil as compared to prices used at December 31, 2023.

The very low natural gas prices used to determine proved reserves resulted in many of the Company's proved undeveloped locations being excluded from the year-end proved reserve estimates as they did not generate an adequate return at that natural gas price. Using NYMEX future market prices as of December 31, 2024 of $3.26 per Mcf for natural gas and $59.10 per barrel of oil, as adjusted for the Company's basis differentials, proved reserves would have been 7.0 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $5.7 billion.

The following table reflects the changes in the SEC and NYMEX proved reserve estimates since the end of 2023:

 SEC  NYMEX 
 (Bcfe) 
Proved Reserves:     
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2023 4,943.5   6,654.4 
Production (527.8)  (528.0)
Extensions and discoveries 531.3   899.4 
Divestitures (2.4)  (3.0)
Revisions (1,180.5)  (0.3)
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2024 3,764.1   7,022.5 

Comstock replaced 101% of its 2024 production excluding revisions under SEC pricing and replaced 170% of its 2024 production under NYMEX pricing.

2025 Budget

In response to improved natural gas prices, the Company plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs it is running from five to seven during 2025. Four of the rigs will be devoted to the Western Haynesville to continue to delineate the new play. As a result, Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion in 2025 on its development and exploration projects to drill 46 (40.3 net) operated horizontal wells and to turn 46 (39.7 net) operated wells to sales in 2025. Comstock expects to spend $130 million to $150 million on its Western Haynesville midstream system, which will be funded by its midstream partnership.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 19, 2025, to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at www.comstockresources.com for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e0b4d6ba76e49049b0b8093ff4a87a6

Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siuhk9j5.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 19, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/siuhk9j5.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Revenues:            
Natural gas sales $287,626  $348,385  $1,043,886  $1,259,450 
Oil sales  672   1,050   3,597   5,161 
Total natural gas and oil sales  288,298   349,435   1,047,483   1,264,611 
Gas services  78,208   61,148   206,097   300,498 
Total revenues  366,506   410,583   1,253,580   1,565,109 
Operating expenses:            
Production and ad valorem taxes  7,707   31,912   57,437   91,803 
Gathering and transportation  44,434   46,925   194,890   184,906 
Lease operating  31,379   31,678   130,504   132,203 
Exploration           1,775 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  202,116   185,558   795,397   607,908 
Gas services  72,611   57,733   205,407   282,050 
General and administrative  10,164   6,000   39,435   37,992 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets  35      (875)  (125)
Total operating expenses  368,446   359,806   1,422,195   1,338,512 
Operating income (loss)  (1,940)  50,777   (168,615)  226,597 
Other income (expenses):            
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments  (79,022)  111,449   10,196   187,639 
Other income  284   304   1,211   1,771 
Interest expense  (54,616)  (47,936)  (210,621)  (169,018)
Total other income (expenses)  (133,354)  63,817   (199,214)  20,392 
Income (loss) before income taxes  (135,294)  114,594   (367,829)  246,989 
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes  79,981   (6,217)  149,075   (35,095)
Net income (loss)  (55,313)  108,377   (218,754)  211,894 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (2,816)  (777)  (10,897)  (777)
Net income (loss) attributable to Comstock $(58,129) $107,600  $(229,651) $211,117 
             
Net income (loss) per share:            
Basic $(0.19) $0.39  $(0.76) $0.76 
Diluted $(0.19) $0.39  $(0.76) $0.76 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  290,170   276,999   287,010   276,806 
Diluted  290,170   276,999   287,010   276,806 
Dividends per share $  $0.125  $  $0.500 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
Natural gas production (MMcf)  124,128   140,565   527,548   524,467 
Oil production (Mbbls)  10   13   50   70 
Total production (MMcfe)  124,185   140,649   527,847   524,890 
             
Natural gas sales $287,626  $348,385  $1,043,886  $1,259,450 
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)  47,847   4,107   207,803   80,328 
Total natural gas including hedging  335,473   352,492   1,251,689   1,339,778 
Oil sales  672   1,050   3,597   5,161 
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $336,145  $353,542  $1,255,286  $1,344,939 
             
Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $2.32  $2.48  $1.98  $2.40 
Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $2.70  $2.51  $2.37  $2.55 
Average oil price (per barrel) $67.20  $80.77  $71.94  $73.73 
Average price (per Mcfe) $2.32  $2.48  $1.98  $2.41 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $2.71  $2.51  $2.38  $2.56 
             
Production and ad valorem taxes $7,707  $31,912  $57,437  $91,803 
Gathering and transportation  44,434   46,925   194,890   184,906 
Lease operating  31,379   31,678   130,504   132,203 
Cash general and administrative (2)  6,282   3,141   24,174   28,125 
Total production costs $89,802  $113,656  $407,005  $437,037 
             
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $0.06  $0.23  $0.11  $0.18 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)  0.36   0.33   0.37   0.35 
Lease operating (per Mcfe)  0.25   0.23   0.25   0.25 
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)  0.05   0.02   0.05   0.05 
Total production costs (per Mcfe) $0.72  $0.81  $0.78  $0.83 
             
Unhedged operating margin  69%  67%  61%  65%
Hedged operating margin  73%  68%  68%  68%
             
Gas services revenues $78,208  $61,148  $206,097  $300,498 
Gas services expenses  72,611   57,733   205,407   282,050 
Gas services margin $5,597  $3,415  $690  $18,448 
             
Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:            
Unproved property acquisitions $18,448  $21,907  $106,386  $98,553 
Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $18,448  $21,907  $106,386  $98,553 
Exploration and Development:            
Development leasehold $1,308  $8,818  $13,461  $27,905 
Exploratory drilling and completion  134,779   65,079   354,557   244,129 
Development drilling and completion  96,021   233,856   503,550   974,664 
Other development costs  8,325   6,262   30,500   25,130 
Total exploration and development capital expenditures $240,433  $314,015  $902,068  $1,271,828 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):            
Net income (loss) $(55,313) $108,377  $(218,754) $211,894 
Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments  126,869   (107,342)  197,607   (107,311)
Exploration expense           1,775 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets  35      (875)  (125)
Adjustment to income taxes  (25,333)  26,868   (46,981)  26,450 
Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $46,258  $27,903  $(69,003) $132,683 
             
Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $0.16  $0.10  $(0.24) $0.47 
Diluted shares outstanding  292,983   276,999   287,010   276,806 
             
             
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:            
Net income (loss) $(55,313) $108,377  $(218,754) $211,894 
Interest expense  54,616   47,936   210,621   169,018 
Income taxes  (79,981)  6,217   (149,075)  35,095 
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  202,116   185,558   795,397   607,908 
Exploration           1,775 
Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments  126,869   (107,342)  197,607   (107,311)
Stock-based compensation  3,881   2,861   15,261   9,867 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets  35      (875)  (125)
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $252,223  $243,607  $850,182  $928,121 

(1)   Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding, non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):            
Net income (loss) $(55,313) $108,377  $(218,754) $211,894 
Reconciling items:            
Unrealized loss (gain) from derivative financial instruments  126,869   (107,342)  197,607   (107,311)
Deferred income taxes  (57,754)  15,423   (124,919)  44,301 
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  202,116   185,558   795,397   607,908 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  2,957   1,984   11,476   7,964 
Stock-based compensation  3,881   2,861   15,261   9,867 
Loss (gain) on sale of assets  35      (875)  (125)
Operating cash flow $222,791  $206,861  $675,193  $774,498 
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable  (18,989)  (16,626)  56,584   278,697 
(Increase) decrease in other current assets  (22,144)  1,369   (22,893)  745 
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued expenses  85,395   36,603   (88,547)  (37,094)
Net cash provided by operating activities $267,053  $228,207  $620,337  $1,016,846 


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2024  2023  2024  2023 
FREE CASH FLOW (2):            
Operating cash flow $222,791  $206,861  $675,193  $774,498 
Less:            
Exploration and development capital expenditures  (240,433)  (314,015)  (902,068)  (1,271,828)
Midstream capital expenditures  (38,638)  (14,098)  (85,377)  (35,694)
Other capital expenditures  (558)  (11)  (2,264)  (491)
Contributions from midstream partnership  24,500   24,000   60,500   24,000 
Free cash deficit from operations $(32,338) $(97,263) $(254,016) $(509,515)
Acquisitions  (18,448)  (21,907)  (106,386)  (98,553)
Proceeds from divestitures        1,214   41,295 
Free cash deficit after acquisition and divestiture activity $(50,786) $(119,170) $(359,188) $(566,773)

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2)   Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2023		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $6,799  $16,669 
Accounts receivable  174,846   231,430 
Derivative financial instruments  4,865   126,775 
Other current assets  97,524   86,619 
Total current assets  284,034   461,493 
Property and equipment, net  5,688,389   5,384,771 
Goodwill  335,897   335,897 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  73,777   71,462 
  $6,382,097  $6,253,623 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Accounts payable $421,814  $523,260 
Accrued costs  146,173   134,466 
Operating leases  35,927   23,765 
Derivative financial instruments  8,940    
Total current liabilities  612,854   681,491 
Long-term debt  2,952,090   2,640,391 
Deferred income taxes  345,116   470,035 
Derivative financial instruments  66,757    
Long-term operating leases  37,740   47,742 
Asset retirement obligation  33,996   30,773 
Total liabilities  4,048,553   3,870,432 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock  146,130   139,214 
Additional paid-in capital  1,366,274   1,260,930 
Accumulated earnings  728,619   958,270 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock  2,241,023   2,358,414 
Noncontrolling interest  92,521   24,777 
Total stockholders' equity  2,333,544   2,383,191 
  $6,382,097  $6,253,623 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
